An Giang steps up tourism development ahead of APEC 2027

An Giang (VNA) — The Mekong Delta province of An Giang welcomed more than 8.2 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026, fulfilling over 33% of its annual target, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Of the total, international visitors exceeded 829,400, up more than 70% year on year, while tourism revenue reached 21.432 trillion VND (857.3 million USD), an increase of 52.6% compared with the same period last year.

Tourism in the province has recorded strong growth, affirming its position as one of the region’s leading destinations. Phu Quoc Island continues to attract the majority of international travellers, receiving more than 817,660 visitors, accounting for over 98.5% of total foreign arrivals to the province.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Bui Quoc Thai said Phu Quoc is emerging as a strong tourism “brand” with the capacity to compete with regional destinations. The province is also stepping up preparations for the APEC 2027 events to be held in the Phu Quoc special zone.

Under its tourism development plan for 2025–2030, with a vision to 2035, An Giang aims to build Phu Quoc into a high-quality eco-tourism and marine tourism service centre of national and international stature.

A stream of vehicles heads to Sunset Town for evening leisure activities in the Phu Quoc special administrative zone (Photo: VNA)

The province is prioritising investment in tourism infrastructure. By the end of 2025, it had more than 320 tourism projects covering over 10,000 hectares, with total registered capital exceeding 402.2 trillion VND (nearly 16.1 billion USD). Major groups, including Vingroup, Sun Group, BIM Group and CEO Group, have invested in large-scale resorts, urban areas and entertainment complexes on Phu Quoc Island.

An Giang is also focusing on digital transformation and regional tourism linkages, while promoting distinctive tourism products such as spiritual–cultural tourism, eco-tourism, marine and island tourism, agricultural and community-based tourism. Key source markets include the Republic of Korea, China, India, Taiwan (China), Cambodia and Russian-speaking countries, alongside major domestic tourism centres.

The province targets welcoming around 25 million visitors in 2026, including more than 2.1 million international arrivals, as it strives to make tourism a spearhead economic sector associated with green growth and sustainable development./.