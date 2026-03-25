Business

Vietnam becomes fastest growing market for Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) reported at the “Norwegian seafood industry in Vietnam market 2026” event held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25 that fresh Norwegian salmon exports to Vietnam jumped 16% in volume in the first two months of 2026 compared with a year earlier, while frozen salmon shipments surged about 37%.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam has become the fastest growing market for Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia, with strong consumption growth set to accelerate further in 2026, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

Speaking at the “Norwegian seafood industry in Vietnam market 2026” event held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, the NSC reported that fresh Norwegian salmon exports to Vietnam jumped 16% in volume in the first two months of 2026 compared with a year earlier, while frozen salmon shipments surged about 37%.

The momentum extends a strong run in 2025, when fresh Norwegian salmon exports hit roughly 7,900 tonnes, a 40% hike from the prior year. Over three years, volumes have climbed from 6,281 tonnes in 2023 to nearly 7,900 tonnes in 2025, steadily expanding Norway’s share of total seafood exports to Vietnam.

The data point to fresh Norwegian salmon becoming a regular fixture on Vietnamese dining tables, underpinned by a solid macroeconomic outlook and rising appetite for premium proteins. With real household spending forecast to rise 7.2% in 2026, the NSC expects demand for Norwegian salmon to remain firmly on an upward trajectory.

Ashild Nakken, Director of NSC Southeast Asia, said the council’s priority in 2026 is to deepen cooperation with Vietnamese trade partners to lock in sustainable growth. The focus will be on maintaining stable access to safe, quality Norwegian seafood for Vietnamese consumers while supporting business growth across the value chain.

The NSC plans to ram up brand building under the “Seafood from Norway” banner and intensify joint marketing campaigns with retail and food service partners, supported by sharper market insight and industry development strategies.

The NSC is joining the Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City from March 24 -26, where it hosts a national pavilion and industry seminar designed to forge deeper trade links and drive sustainable growth in retail and food service channels. The activities also mark the 55th anniversary of Norway – Vietnam diplomatic ties, highlighting decades of steady cooperation.

Discussions focused on evolving consumer trends, market dynamics and concrete opportunities to boost trade and sustainable growth in partnership with local players in retail, food service, and industry experts./.

VNA
#Vietnam market for Norwegian salmon #Norwegian Seafood Council Norway Vietnam
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