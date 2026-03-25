Unprecedented: Vietnam set to complete one of world’s most modern airports

Hanoi (VNA) – Launched in July 2025, after just over half of the project timeline, several key components of the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project – invested in and implemented by Sun Group – have reached major milestones.



These include the completion of cement concrete works for the second runway, the new passenger terminal entering the roof installation phase, and the VIP terminal completing its structural framework, reflecting an intensive construction pace across the entire site.



With a total implementation timeline of 18 months, the expansion of the Phu Quoc International Airport is recognised as an unprecedented project in terms of speed within Vietnam’s aviation infrastructure sector.



After just nine months of construction, the project, valued at 22 trillion VND, is steadily advancing toward completion of its infrastructure and preparing for the operational phase under international standards.



Despite challenging ground conditions and construction taking place alongside the still-operational existing runway, the second runway has achieved approximately 58% completion of its base layer. High-quality concrete paving began just four months after ground filling. The 3,300-metre runway is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.



To meet ICAO 4E standards, every detail of the runway is engineered to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350-900. The cement concrete layer is 78 cm thick, capable of withstanding tire pressure of up to 1.71 MPa and aircraft loads of up to 400 tonnes.



The construction site of Terminal 2 at Phu Quoc Airport (Photo: Sun Group)

At Terminal 2, the structural framework has reached approximately 85% completion and officially entered the steel roof installation phase in early March 2026 – a key milestone in shaping the terminal’s future architectural form. The terminal is designed by CPG Consultants (Singapore) and Artelia Airport (France), inspired by the image of the Phoenix, symbolising strength and rebirth, and reflecting Vietnam’s aspirations in a new era.



Notably, the VIP terminal, a facility designated for heads of state and high-level guests, has completed 100% of its main structural framework, while the roof structure has reached around 60%, demonstrating progress beyond expectations and moving swiftly toward the finishing stage.



Aircraft apron works are also being carried out at a high speed, with several areas already fully completed, laying the groundwork for greater operational capacity in the near future.

The steel roof structure is installed at Terminal 2 of Phu Quoc Airport (Photo: Sun Group)

From infrastructure to international operating standards



Beyond construction, Sun Group has from the outset partnered with leading global design firms to shape the stature of Phu Quoc Airport. Terminal 2 is designed by CPG Consultants of Singapore and Artelia Airport of France, while the VIP terminal bears the signature of renowned Italian architect Marco Casamonti. The interiors of both terminals are being developed by Aedas and HOK, two of the world’s leading architecture and planning firms, with the aim of delivering luxury standards and a premium passenger experience.

Rendering of the arrivals hall at Terminal 2 of Phu Quoc Airport (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group is also preparing for the operational phase with the ambition of turning Phu Quoc Airport into one of the world’s leading modern airports. In this direction, cooperation with Changi Airports International, the organisation behind the success of Changi Airport, will help Phu Quoc Airport progressively refine its operating systems, optimize passenger experience, and develop non aviation services.



This will be a key factor in transforming the airport from a simple transit point into a destination airport, where passengers can enjoy shopping, entertainment, and distinctive experiences from the moment they arrive.



Rendering of the state lounge at Terminal VIP (Photo: Sun Group)

The simultaneous acceleration of construction and preparation for operations reflects Sun Group’s methodical and forward looking approach to infrastructure development on Pearl Island. Once completed, Phu Quoc Airport is expected to handle up to 50 million passengers per year, more than ten times its current capacity. It will not only meet the demands of APEC 2027, but also serve as a strategic gateway helping position Phu Quoc as a regional hub for tourism, events, and trade./.