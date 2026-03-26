Italian food firms eye opportunities in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — Demand for high-quality imported food in Vietnam has been rising steadily in recent years, driven by the expansion of the middle class, rapid urbanisation and growing interest in international cuisine, opening up promising opportunities for Italian producers, according to trade promotion officials.

Ilaria Piccinni, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Vietnam, said Vietnamese consumers, particularly in major urban centres, are increasingly concerned about product origin, safety standards and brand reputation - areas where Italian food products enjoy strong advantages thanks to their established quality and regional identity.

She noted that the robust growth of Vietnam’s food service and hospitality sector (Ho.Re.Ca.) is generating significant demand for premium ingredients, while the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is gradually reducing tariffs and enhancing protection for geographical indications, creating more favourable conditions for Italian exporters.

In Vietnam, several Italian food lines such as pasta and pizza have gained wide popularity across restaurants, hotels and modern dining outlets. Products including tomato-based sauces, pesto and ready-to-eat items are also becoming more common in both the hospitality and retail channels. Extra-virgin olive oil, truffle products, cured meats and baked goods are gradually strengthening their presence in the premium market segment.

Statistics show that Italy’s exports of food and beverages to Vietnam reached 105.1 million EUR in 2025, up 4% year-on-year, positioning the country among the leading EU suppliers to the Vietnamese market. However, challenges remain, including price sensitivity and regulatory requirements for imported food products.

At the ongoing Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 exhibition at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), ITA has organised a national pavilion featuring around 20 companies showcasing both traditional and high-value products, reflecting the long-term potential of the Vietnamese market for Italian food brands./.