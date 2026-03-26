Business

Vietnam reinforces role as key regional electronics manufacturing hub

Korean technology corporations are intensifying investment in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains and leverage cost advantages, with Vietnam remaining a focal destination thanks to its strategic location and abundant labour force.

lg-electronics-vietnam.jpg
An assembly line of the LG Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea’s LG Group affiliates are accelerating production expansion in Vietnam alongside large-scale recruitment plans to meet rising global orders, particularly in high-tech sectors, further strengthening the Southeast Asian country’s position as a major electronics manufacturing hub in the region.

The new investment wave is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs while promoting technology transfer over the medium and long terms.

Local entities of LG Innotek and LG Display in Vietnam have proposed that Hai Phong authorities help with ensuring workforce supply for their production expansion plans. The move comes as Korean technology corporations intensify investment in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains and leverage cost advantages, with Vietnam remaining a focal destination thanks to its strategic location and abundant labour force.

Park Hong Geun, Director of LG Innotek Vietnam, said the company’s V3 plant, specialising in camera modules for smartphones as well as optical solutions for AR/VR devices and smart vehicles, has officially commenced operations. To meet new orders, particularly next-generation camera modules, the company plans to recruit about 2,600 additional workers.

Alongside hiring efforts, the firm is preparing to build dormitories and expand employee welfare programmes to attract and retain workers amid increasing labour competition in major manufacturing centres.

Meanwhile, LG Display Vietnam announced plans to recruit up to 5,251 employees before June, driven mainly by production expansion at the Trang Due 3 Industrial Park to increase capacity for global orders.

Recruitment demand is expected to continue surging as expansion projects are completed, potentially requiring thousands of workers.

Earlier, representatives of LG companies operating in Vietnam, including LG Electronics, LG Display and LG Innotek, worked with the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority to seek support in workforce development for production expansion and new product development.

Local authorities said Hai Phong is implementing multiple measures to address labour shortages, including strengthening vocational training, attracting workers from other provinces and organising large-scale job fairs to connect businesses with job seekers.

The city is also promoting closer cooperation between enterprises and educational institutions such as universities, colleges and vocational schools to develop a workforce aligned with increasingly advanced technical requirements in the electronics industry.

Experts noted that LG’s expansion and recruitment drive reflects not only growing market demand but also an accelerating shift in global supply chains as technology corporations diversify production locations to mitigate geopolitical risks and rising manufacturing costs./.

VNA
#LG Group #LG Innotek #electronics manufacturing #Hai Phong #LG Display Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Jelly production at Long Hai Co., Ltd., Industrial Cluster 1, Thach Khoi ward, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Private sector – Growth driver from Resolution 68

The participation of major enterprises such as Sao Do and Hateco in key projects demonstrates the capacity and strategic vision of Vietnam’s private sector while concretising Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private economic development, creating fresh momentum for sustainable growth in dynamic localities like Hai Phong.

Hai Phong targets 4.3 billion USD in FDI in 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong city targets 4.3 billion USD in FDI in 2026

Hai Phong’s investment appeal is underpinned by a rapidly expanding development space, including the Southern Coastal Economic Zone covering more than 20,000 hectares, a planned free trade zone, deep-water ports at Lach Huyen, and 12 industrial parks newly established in 2025.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Korean firms seek to enhance connectivity in new context

The association has actively contributed to policy discussions on issues important to Vietnam, including support for small- and medium-sized enterprises, artificial intelligence (AI) and sovereignty, as well as AI and semiconductor development policies in the RoK, while proposing recommendations for Vietnam.

See more

Visitors savor freshly prepared dishes on-site at the “Discover US Agriculture” programme, held on July 19, 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US work to step up agricultural cooperation

Vietnam has strengths in tropical farm produce, seafood and wooden products, while the US is a major supplier of key inputs such as soybeans, corn, wheat and dairy products. This trade structure creates a balanced supply chain with little direct competition, delivering tangible benefits to businesses and consumers in both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietbuild Hanoi International Exhibition 2026 on March 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietbuild Hanoi 2026 International Exhibition opens

The five-day event, themed “Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Green Transport”, brings together more than 2,500 booths from domestic and international enterprises, reflecting the development momentum of Vietnam’s construction sector and the broader economy.

An overview of the International Coffee Conference 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Global Coffee Alliance launched to drive sustainable, inclusive growth

The Global Coffee Alliance is envisioned as a public–private partnership that bridges diplomatic efforts with business operations. Looking ahead to 2040, it aims to develop a global coffee ecosystem that is inclusive, technology-driven, and aligned with net-zero emissions goals.

At Dung Quat oil refinery (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam races to restart idle ethanol plants to meet surging demand

Do Van Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Biofuels Association, said that monthly ethanol demand for the E10 blend is projected at 92,000–100,000 cu.m. The country’s six ethanol plants have a combined design capacity of roughly 41,000 cu. m per month, but only three are now running, churning out about 25,000 cu.m, or just 25–27% of demand. Even if every plant hits full tilt, local supply would cover only around 41% of national needs.

At a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City to pilot pork trading on Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said listing pork on the MXV will finally give consumers and firms more stable prices, while slapping on stricter food safety rules and making it easier to track where the meat actually comes from. Farmers, meanwhile, stand to gain from more predictable margins and dodge fewer of the supply-demand imbalances that routinely distort prices.

Processing octopus for export to the Japanese market at Huy Nam Company in An Giang (Photo: VNA)

Squid, octopus exports pick up early in 2026

In terms of product structure, squid has emerged as the main growth driver. Export turnover of squid exceeded 64 million USD, rising nearly 30%, while octopus exports brought in more than 47 million USD, up over 16%. The development indicates that demand for squid products is recovering faster in the short term.

The world’s longest over-sea cable car to Hon Thom Island in the Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang steps up tourism development ahead of APEC 2027

Tourism in the province has recorded strong growth, affirming its position as one of the region’s leading destinations. Phu Quoc Island continues to attract the majority of international travellers, receiving more than 817,660 visitors, accounting for over 98.5% of total foreign arrivals to the province.

Import-export activities at Lach Huyen international port in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

Reducing risks, removing logistics bottlenecks amid Middle East volatility

According to Truong Xuan Trung, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in the UAE, the Middle East serves not only as a consumption market but also as a key global transhipment hub, meaning instability in the region creates ripple effects across intercontinental transport networks. Shipping route adjustments and airspace restrictions have lengthened transit times, increased costs and disrupted delivery schedules, with some Vietnamese shipments forced to reroute or seek alternative markets.

Cargo is handled at container terminals No. 3 and No. 4 of Hai Phong International Gateway Port. (Photo: VNA)

Businesses seek “survival momentum” amid global geopolitical turbulence

This is an urgent move as the challenges of 2026 differ markedly from previous ones, shaped by overlapping external shocks ranging from geopolitical tensions disrupting supply chains to surging logistics and raw material costs, exchange-rate pressures, and increasingly complex tariff barriers in global markets.

At the 2025 trade connectivity week for mechanical, electrical and digital industries. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City gives boost to supporting industry firms

Supporting industry firms in Ho Chi Minh City are scrambling to embed themselves more deeply into both global and domestic supply chains, backed by a suite of local incentives that are speeding up their tech upgrades and market access.

Italy's national pavilion at the ongoing Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 exhibition at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) draws visitors for hands-on experiences. (Photo: IVNA)

Italian food firms eye opportunities in Vietnam

Italy’s exports of food and beverages to Vietnam reached 105.1 million EUR in 2025, up 4% year-on-year, positioning the country among the leading EU suppliers to the Vietnamese market.

An overview of the working session (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Quang Ninh promotes all-round cooperation with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Quang Ninh encourages Guangxi enterprises to invest in high-tech marine aquaculture and expand aquatic product exports in China. At the same time, the province aims to develop livestock farming in line with international standards and attract investment in deep-processing plants for agricultural products such as cinnamon, star anise and tea, linked with traceability systems at border gates.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Vietnam becomes fastest growing market for Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) reported at the “Norwegian seafood industry in Vietnam market 2026” event held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25 that fresh Norwegian salmon exports to Vietnam jumped 16% in volume in the first two months of 2026 compared with a year earlier, while frozen salmon shipments surged about 37%.

At a petrol station (Photo: VNA)

Energy giants work hard to roll out E10 RON95 sale ahead of schedule

Petrolimex and PVOIL, are in a strong position to accelerate the transition toward cleaner fuels. These companies have been actively preparing infrastructure, upgrading blending systems, and coordinating supply chains to ensure the availability of E10 RON95 across their nationwide retail systems.