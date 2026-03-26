Business

Can Tho city courts global investors to accelerate energy ambitions

Rising interest from major global players underscores Can Tho city’s growing appeal as an investment destination. Clean energy, particularly wind power, has been identified as a strategic pillar to drive socio-economic growth while strengthening energy security across the Mekong Delta.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, holds a working session with a consortium of China Harbour Engineering Company (Vietnam) and Shenzhen Energy Group on March 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, holds a working session with a consortium of China Harbour Engineering Company (Vietnam) and Shenzhen Energy Group on March 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta City of Can Tho is focusing on industry-linked energy development, actively seeking international partners, including a consortium of China Harbour Engineering Company (Vietnam) and Shenzhen Energy Group, according to Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee.

Speaking at a working session with the consortium on March 26, Anh said rising interest from major global players underscores the city’s growing appeal as an investment destination. Clean energy, particularly wind power, has been identified as a strategic pillar to drive socio-economic growth while strengthening energy security across the Mekong Delta.

The Vinh Hai 1 Wind Power Plant, a nearshore project planned along coastal areas with strong renewable potential, is among the key proposals. With a 72-km coastline, Can Tho holds a competitive edge for wind energy development, especially large-scale offshore projects. Under the revised Power Development Plan VIII, the city could generate between 10,000 and 30,000 MW of offshore wind in the years ahead, supporting national green energy goals.

Alongside its natural advantages, Can Tho is stepping up efforts to refine policy and regulatory frameworks to fast-track energy projects. Eleven wind power projects with a combined capacity exceeding 1,400 MW have already been incorporated into the planning scheme, laying a solid legal foundation to attract investment.

Anh also tasked relevant agencies with assisting the consortium in surveying additional potential sites and navigating regulatory procedures.

He Xinwen, Chairman of the Shenzhen Energy Group, highlighted the city’s strong prospects in energy and infrastructure, noting that the firms will deepen research into opportunities spanning wind power, low-carbon energy, waste-to-energy and smart digital transformation, while enhancing technical cooperation and information exchange.

He added that the group is keen to invest in wind, solar and waste-to-energy projects in Can Tho, including the Vinh Hai 1 project, which is expected to have a capacity of 400 MW and cover around 230 ha.

Established in 1980, the Shenzhen Energy Group operates more than 90 branches and representative offices across over 100 countries and territories, with core strengths in seaport construction, transport infrastructure, urban development, environmental services and green energy./.

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