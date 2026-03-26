Politics

PM’s visit helps reposition, advance Vietnam–Russia ties in new era

The two sides agreed on key directions and specific measures to elevate the bilateral relations, with Russian leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam across traditional sectors.

At a send-off ceremony for Pham Minh Chinh at Vnukovo-2 Airport in Moscow (VNA photo)
At a send-off ceremony for Pham Minh Chinh at Vnukovo-2 Airport in Moscow (VNA photo)

Hanoi (VNA) — Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up his official visit to Russia, marking a significant step in repositioning and elevating the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, with breakthroughs in energy security and transport infrastructure cooperation.

During a packed agenda of nearly 30 engagements during his stay, PM Chinh held talks with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chairwoman of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu.

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Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: VNA)

In the spirit of candour, trust and innovation, the two sides agreed on key directions and specific measures to elevate the bilateral relations, with Russian leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam across traditional sectors while expanding into emerging areas such as new energy, green transition, digital transformation, healthcare, and high-quality human resource training.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of an agreement on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant in Vietnam, expected to become a new symbol of bilateral friendship and a cornerstone for long-term and stable energy supply.

Speaking to the press, Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Chernychenko underscored Moscow’s readiness to expand collaboration with Vietnam in new, clean and renewable energy, contributing to green transition and sustainable development.

Dr Vladimir Vadym Petrovych Buianov, President of the Russia – Vietnam Friendship Association, said the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Vietnam will meet the country’s rapidly growing development demand by ensuring a stable and long-term energy supply, adding that Russian nuclear enterprises are expected to take part in the project.

Beyond energy, the visit delivered concrete outcomes in oil and gas, transport, and logistics, alongside expanded cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chinh visited and held working sessions with Russia’s leading economic, scientific and educational institutions; attended the Vietnam–Russia business forum, and met with top Russian enterprises, thereby promoting bilateral cooperation across all fields through concrete programmes and projects.

The two sides signed many agreements on oil and gas energy, transport and logistics. Ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam also engaged with Russian partners to advance cooperation in railway connectivity, metro development, agriculture, science and technology, education and training and tourism.

Artem Zasursky, Vice President for International Development at AFK Sistema, told the press that said the group has identified priority areas for cooperation with Vietnam, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and high technologies. He added that the firm is considering plans to open hospitals, produce pharmaceuticals, and invest in hotels in Vietnam.

Another key focus of the Vietnamese leader’s trip was promoting cooperation with Russia in transport infrastructure, particularly railway connectivity and urban rail development. PM Chinh visited the Moscow Metro Joint Operations Centre (JOC) to learn about its operations, and also held a working session with leaders of Russian Railways to enhance partnership in these areas.

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said the two sides agreed to enhance experience-sharing, cooperation and rail-based trade, with a strong focus on skills transfer and workforce training.

Irina Ivanova, General Director of Ava Trading - a food trading company - said her company signed an MoU with Vietnam Railways to operate direct rail freight between Russia and Vietnam, aiming to shift more cargo via rail instead of sea transport.

According to Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) Chairman Dang Sy Manh, under the direct guidance of PM Chinh, the two sides’ railway sectors held productive talks and reached new agreements during the visit, which are expected to help restore and expand rail links, diversify goods exchanges and increase trade volumes in line with their full potential.

VNR has also conducted studies and proposed that the Russian side pay greater attention to underground railway projects, particularly in planning, human resource training, and designing and building metro lines.

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PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with students of National University of Science and Technology MISIS (Photo: VNA)

Despite a demanding schedule, the PM met with long-standing friends of Vietnam and the Vietnamese community in Russia, expressing appreciation for their contributions and calling for continued efforts to nurture the bilateral ties. He also urged Russian authorities to facilitate the community’s integration and support their role as a bridge of the Vietnam – Russia friendship.

Petr Tsvetov, Vice President of the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association, observed that the bilateral ties now appear to be returning to their peak, with PM Chinh’s visit opening up new prospects and the high-level agreements reached during the trip seen as fully feasible.

Building on the visit’s results and the combined efforts of ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses from both countries, the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is set to grow further, contributing significantly to each nation’s socio-economic development in the new era, as well as to peace, friendship, and cooperation regionally and globally./.

VNA
#Vietnam–Russia ties #comprehensive strategic partnership #energy security #transport infrastructure cooperation #PM Pham Minh Chinh Russia Vietnam
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