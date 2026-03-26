Politics

Law enforcement cooperation mechanism along Vietnam – China – Laos border launched

The mechanism launch comes amid increasingly close cross-border ties among local communities while also addressing growing challenges posed by transnational crimes such as smuggling, illegal migration, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Representatives of Vietnam, China and Laos sign the new trilateral law enforcement cooperation mechanism on March 25. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Vietnam, China and Laos sign the new trilateral law enforcement cooperation mechanism on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A new trilateral law enforcement cooperation mechanism was officially launched on March 25 in Jiangcheng county, Pu’er city, Yunnan province of China, marking a significant step in strengthening coordination among border authorities of Vietnam, China and Laos.

The initiative brings together the Pu’er Border Administration Detachment under the Mengkang Immigration Border Inspection Station of China, the Dien Bien provincial Border Guard Command of Vietnam, and the Phongsaly provincial Public Security Department of Laos. It establishes a cooperative framework for the “Green Triangle” area and adjacent border regions shared by the three countries.

The launch comes amid increasingly close cross-border ties among local communities while also addressing growing challenges posed by transnational crimes such as smuggling, illegal migration, drug trafficking and human trafficking. The mechanism aims to operationalise the Global Security Initiative, enhance border governance, maintain security and order, and facilitate cross-border movement.

Under the agreement, cooperation will be conducted on the basis of respect for sovereignty, jurisdiction, and mutual benefit, ensuring practical and effective coordination. The three sides agreed to hold biennial meetings on a rotating basis, strengthen joint management in key areas, and coordinate security measures during major holidays and political events of each country.

A key focus of the mechanism is to intensify joint efforts to combat transnational crimes. The parties will enhance information sharing, jointly verify intelligence, and coordinate investigations into activities involving smuggling, arms and explosives trafficking, narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal labour. Where necessary, joint operations may be launched to simultaneously target criminal networks operating across the three countries.

In addition, joint patrols, coordinated law enforcement campaigns, bilingual legal awareness programmes, and professional training activities will be expanded.

Representatives of the three sides emphasised that the mechanism establishment marks a new milestone in trilateral cooperation, contributing to the building of the borderlines of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development./.

VNA
#Vietnam – China – Laos border #law enforcement #trilateral cooperation #cross-border movement China Laos Vietnam
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