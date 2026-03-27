Politics

Congratulatory messages mark 65th anniversary of Vietnam-Morocco diplomatic ties

State President Luong Cuong has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Morocco (March 27, 1961 – 2026).

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) meets with Moroccan President of House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid in Morocco on the morning of July 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) meets with Moroccan President of House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid in Morocco on the morning of July 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Luong Cuong has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Morocco (March 27, 1961 – 2026).

For the same occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch; and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent a congratulatory message to President of the House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami.

Also on March 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita./.

VNA
#Vietnam and Morocco #65th anniversary of diplomatic relations Morocco Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Rachid Talbi El Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco, in Vietnam on January 21, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Morocco friendship continues to deepen

The two countries have established a range of cooperation mechanisms, including an intergovernmental committee; political consultations between the two foreign ministries (set up in 2004); a sub-committee on trade and industry cooperation (2022); the Morocco-Vietnam Friendship Association (2017); and the Vietnam-Morocco Friendship and Cooperation Association (2021).

The booth of the Vietnam Trade Office at a trade fair in Morocco. (Photo published VNA)

Spring Fair 2026: opportunities for trade between Vietnam and Morocco

Tran Le Dung, Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco, said Morocco has accumulated extensive experience in hosting large-scale agricultural trade fairs and exhibitions. Flagship events include the annual International Agricultural Exhibition in Morocco (SIAM), alongside specialised shows covering food and beverages, textiles, handicrafts and logistics.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (left) meets with Daniel Pano, Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Bulgarian localities foster cooperation

During her meeting with Mayor Panov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet expressed appreciation for the warm reception and congratulated the city on successfully organising the festival, describing it as a vibrant showcase of Veliko Tarnovo’s rich history and distinctive cultural identity.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (R) receives José Fernández da Ponte, President of the Stellar Development Foundation. (Source: VTV)

Deputy PM meets with leaders of UN, leading US corporations

At discussions with financial institutions and investment funds, the Deputy PM said the visit aimed to concretise high-level commitments between Vietnam and the US under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly following Party General Secretary To Lam’s US visit in February, while introducing the VIFC and calling for investment and partnerships in the finance and banking sectors.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman chairs meeting on preparations for 16th NA’s first session

The 16th National Assembly’s first session will elect finalise key state leadership positions, including the State President, Prime Minister, NA Chairman, NA vice chairpersons, Deputy PMs, Cabinet members, members of the NA Standing Committee, head of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and heads of NA committees.

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing, left) and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin (standing, right) witness the signing of the agreement between the two governments on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant on the territory of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

PM’s Russia visit yields substantive outcomes: Deputy FM

During Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia on March 22-25, Vietnam and Russia reached strong consensus on deepening political trust and mutual understanding, building on their long-standing traditional friendship.

Vietnamese mission staff and overseas Vietnamese in Australia visit Ship 016–Quang Trung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese naval ship completes mission at Kakadu Exercise 2026

Ship 016–Quang Trung of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 departed Sydney Harbour on the morning of March 25 for home after successfully completing activities within the framework of the Exercise Kakadu Fleet Review 2026 marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the multilateral naval exercise Kakadu 2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up the official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

PM arrives in Hanoi, concluding official visit to Russia

With the outcomes achieved and strong implementation efforts by both sides, the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected to grow further, contributing to socio-economic development in each country as well as to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets Russian President in Moscow

President Putin said Vietnam remains a sincere friend and an important partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, stressing that Russia attaches importance to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Source: MoFA)

Vietnamese, Philippine foreign ministers hold phone talks

They agreed to further elevate cooperation across all areas, including politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (July 12, 1976 – 2026).

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (R) receives Chay Borin, Minister of Cult and Religion of Cambodia, in Hanoi on March 25 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM receives Cambodian Minister of Cult and Religion in Hanoi

Deputy PM Mai Van Chinh welcomed Cambodian Minister of Cult and Religion Chay Borin and his entourage on their working visit to Vietnam to implement the cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Cambodia’s Ministry of Cult and Religion for the 2026–2030 period.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (R) and Thongly Sisoulith, member of the Lao Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union at a photo exhibition held as part of the ceremony marking he 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Vientiane on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

95th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union marked in Laos

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam described Vietnamese and Lao youth as the “architects” of the future of bilateral ties and called on young Vietnamese in Laos to strengthen their political awareness, pioneer digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and act as ambassadors of friendship between the two countries' people.