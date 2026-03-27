Politics

Japan’s Okayama prefecture urged to expand ties with Vietnamese localities

Sharing orientations for future collaboration, Governor Ibaragi Ryuta highlighted priorities such as human resources development, investment promotion and the possibility of launching direct air routes between Okayama and Vietnam.

The meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Governor Ibaragi Ryuta of Japan's Okayama prefecture on March 27 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
The meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Governor Ibaragi Ryuta of Japan's Okayama prefecture on March 27 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has called on Japan’s Okayama prefecture to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese localities, particularly in investment, high technology and other potential fields.

Receiving Governor Ibaragi Ryuta during his working visit to Vietnam on March 27, the minister voiced satisfaction with the robust development and growing political trust of the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He hailed the increasingly substantive ties between Okayama and Vietnam, especially through the growing presence of businesses from the Japanese prefecture investing in the Southeast Asian nation.

Trung thanked the governor and authorities of Okayama for their continued support and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community of around 13,000 people living and working in the prefecture.

The Vietnamese official took this occasion to invite Ibaragi to send a business delegation to attend the second Vietnam – Japan Local Cooperation Forum, scheduled to take place in the central city of Hue in the third quarter of 2026.

Also present at the reception, Vice Chairman of the Son La People’s Committee Dang Ngoc Hau introduced this northern mountainous province’s potential and strengths. He expressed a wish to boost cooperation with Okayama in high-quality human resources supply, processing and manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, investment and tourism.

For his part, Ibaragi agreed with the proposals put forward by Trung and reaffirmed his intention to further enhance cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Sharing orientations for future collaboration, he highlighted priorities such as human resources development, investment promotion and the possibility of launching direct air routes between Okayama and Vietnam.

The governor also commended the diligence and positive contributions of Vietnamese workers to his prefecture's socio-economic development, affirming that Okayama is ready to welcome more Vietnamese to work at its enterprises in the coming time./.

VNA
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