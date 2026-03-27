Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Russian localities

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on March 27 hosted delegations from Russia’s Perm Krai and Tyumen Oblast, expressing their desire to expand cooperation with these high-potential localities, thereby contributing to strengthening the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



At a reception for the Perm delegation, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha noted that following the 2025 merger with Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces, the expanded Ho Chi Minh City now enjoys ample room and favourable conditions for comprehensive development.



The city will continue to bring into full play the strengths of the three former localities as hubs of finance, science and technology, high-tech industry, energy, tourism, maritime economy, and logistics, to boost cooperation with partners worldwide, including Russia.



Ha emphasised that Perm’s strengths align well with Ho Chi Minh City's development needs, particularly in industry and oil and gas services, opening up opportunities for businesses and experts from both sides to enhance exchanges, promote cooperation, and expand investment. In addition to economic, trade, and investment ties, he underlined the importance of stepping up collaboration in culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.



Perm Governor Dmitry Makhonin said Perm is located at the western foothills of the Ural Mountains – the natural boundary between Europe and Asia. Covering an area of 160,600 sq km, it is one of Russia’s key industrial centres. The Krai boasts strengths in mining, oil and gas, chemicals, machinery manufacturing, metallurgy, defence industry, and high technology. It is also renowned for its rich tradition in performing arts, particularly ballet.



Building on these advantages, Perm is keen to promote cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in areas of mutual interest, he stated.



At a separate meeting with Andrey Vadimovich Panteleev, Deputy Governor of Tyumen Oblast, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed confidence that Ho Chi Minh City and Russian localities, including Tyumen, will step up trade promotion, business connectivity, and investment attraction efforts to tap the considerable cooperation potential between the two countries.



She proposed that Ho Chi Minh City and Tyumen enhance cooperation and share experience in the energy industry, oil and gas services, and resource extraction, while intensifying joint efforts to promote tourism potential to residents of both localities.



Tyumen, located in Russia’s Ural region, spans more than 160,000 sq.km. With its strategic geographical position covering much of the West Siberian Plain, Tyumen plays a key role in connecting Russia’s major industrial and energy hubs. The oblast holds significant potential for industrial development, particularly in oil and gas and energy-supporting industries. It is also endowed with abundant natural resources, including oil, natural gas, freshwater, mineral water, forests, and various industrial minerals./.

VNA