Politics

☀️ Morning digest on March 27

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on March 27


Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam stands ready to work alongside businesses to develop greener and more efficient, sustainable and resilient supply chains, and remains a trusted partner, a responsible member, and an attractive destination in regional and global economic networks, Party General Secretary To Lam has stated.

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Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with representatives of more than 40 international corporations from the Asia Business Council in Hanoi on March 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hosting leaders of more than 40 international corporations from the Asia Business Council in Hanoi on March 26, the Party chief welcomed their continued engagement and practical contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the Vietnamese youth to take the lead in key areas to drive national development, urging stronger dedication, innovation and a pioneering spirit in building and safeguarding the nation.

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Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents flowers to outstanding young people. (Photo: VNA)

The PM made the call at a meeting on March 26 with outstanding Vietnamese youths, promising young talents and 100 exemplary Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) officials honoured with the 2026 Ly Tu Trong Award, along with representatives of the Government's HCYU. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has reaffirmed Vietnam’s policy of encouraging international energy groups, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to step up investment in renewable energy, while ensuring a fair and transparent business environment in line with Vietnamese law.

At a reception for Yongsoo Huh, Vice Chairman and CEO of GS Energy, on March 26, the Deputy PM welcomed the strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across multiple sectors. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has had a meeting in Hanoi with Luke Lindberg, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), where both sides agreed that agriculture is a key pillar of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and highlighted the complementary nature of the two agricultural sectors.

Vietnam has strengths in tropical farm produce, seafood and wooden products, while the US is a major supplier of key inputs such as soybeans, corn, wheat and dairy products. This trade structure creates a balanced supply chain with little direct competition, delivering tangible benefits to businesses and consumers in both countries. Read full story

- A trilateral working session between Moscow, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City has marked a new push to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese and Russian localities, particularly in developing sustainable urban transport infrastructure.

The meeting, held in Moscow within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia from March 22 – 25, brought together officials from the three cities to exchange experience and explore collaboration opportunities, with a strong focus on the development of metro systems in the two largest urban centres of Vietnam. Read full story

- Vietnam's national football team delivered a dominant display to beat Bangladeshi rivals 3–0 in an international friendly match during the March 2026 FIFA Days at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

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The dribble and clinical finish by Hai Long to score. (Photo: VNA)

The hosts came out on the front foot, pressing high and pinning Bangladesh deep in their own half from the opening whistle. The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute when Tien Anh whipped in a corner and Tuan Hai finished from a close range to open the scoring. Read full story

- Vietnamese gastronomy is in the spotlight at the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival 2026, where some 500 dishes are being presented through 10 curated “flavour journeys” at Van Thanh Tourist Area, drawing both local audiences and international visitors.

Held under the theme “Connecting the Essence of Vietnamese Culinary Culture,” the festival transforms its venue into a seamless cultural landscape reflecting the country’s three regions. Each zone unfolds a distinct chapter of Vietnam’s culinary heritage, from the Northwest highlands and Central region to coastal cuisine, royal court delicacies, Southern fare, rice-based traditions and folk cakes, tea culture, Northern flavours, plant-based cuisine, and a “borderless cuisine” space. This international zone features contributions from the Consulates General of the Netherlands and Thailand, alongside global partners, offering a multi-sensory gastronomic experience. Read full story

- The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre announced on March 26 that residents and visitors to Hue imperial city can enjoy free nighttime entry from April 25–28 as part of the “Mystical Imperial Palace” programme.

Elaborately staged, the programme vividly recreates the royal court at night through a series of artistic performances and immersive experiences. It opens with a guard-changing ceremony at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate), combined with cannon-fire effects to mark the opening of the palace. Visitors are then led into a magical, torch-lit space featuring 3D projections of royal patterns at Trung Dao Bridge./. Read full story

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