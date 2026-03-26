Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on March 26

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on March 26

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Hanoi on March 26 morning, concluding an official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25 at the invitation of Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin.

During the trip, PM Chinh engaged in nearly 30 activities, including talks with Russian PM Mishustin and meetings with President Vladimir Putin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu. Read full story

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25 has drawn positive assessments from Russian enterprises, organisations, and experts who expressed optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation.

At the Vietnam–Russia Business Forum on March 24, Ava Trading, a food trading company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam Railways. Its general director Irina Ivanova noted that the agreement is expected to boost cargo transportation by rail and expand cooperation, particularly as trade flows increasingly shift from maritime to rail transport. She highlighted Vietnam’s significant untapped potential in railway logistics, suggesting ample room for growth in this sector. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss preparations for the 16th NA’s first session.

In his speech, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh said the first session will review and decide on organisational and personnel matters, nine draft laws and legal normative resolution, five groups of socio-economic, financial, budgetary, supervisory issues and other key matters, while nine additional topic groups will be submitted to lawmakers for consideration. Read full story

- The second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee concluded after three days of urgent, serious, and responsible deliberations. One clear takeaway is the very high level of consensus among the Party Central Committee on major issues concerning the Party and the country. This alignment goes beyond rhetoric, signaling a firm determination to put in place substantive operational foundations for the entire term to enable breakthrough and sustainable growth.

The second plenum took place in Hanoi from March 23 - 25 at a particularly significant moment. The country had just completed the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021–2026 term, setting a broadly optimistic and expectation-driven political backdrop. Read full story

potal-nam-2026-viet-nam-phan-dau-xuat-khau-thuy-san-dat-kim-ngach-115-ty-usd-8567224.jpg
Processing octopus for export to the Japanese market at Huy Nam Company in An Giang (Photo: VNA)


- Vietnam’s exports of squid and octopus reached more than 111 million USD in the first two months of 2026, up 23% year on year, reflecting a positive start for the sector and early signs of recovering demand across several markets.

In terms of product structure, squid has emerged as the main growth driver. Export turnover of squid exceeded 64 million USD, rising nearly 30%, while octopus exports brought in more than 47 million USD, up over 16%. The development indicates that demand for squid products is recovering faster in the short term. Read full story

- The Republic of Korea’s LG Group affiliates are accelerating production expansion in Vietnam alongside large-scale recruitment plans to meet rising global orders, particularly in high-tech sectors, further strengthening the Southeast Asian country’s position as a major electronics manufacturing hub in the region.

The new investment wave is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs while promoting technology transfer over the medium and long terms. Read full story

- Ten outstanding young Vietnamese were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25 in recognition of their exceptional achievements and contributions across key fields, alongside nine promising young faces for 2025.

The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Support Fund. Read full story

- Digital transformation is an unstoppable trend, driving the renewal of growth models, enhancing governance, and improving the quality of life. In this shift, young people - armed with knowledge, adaptability to new technologies, and creativity - are stepping up as a leading force.

From helping people access digital services and spreading digital skills in the community to launching innovative startups, Vietnamese youth are playing an important role in bringing digital transformation into everyday life./. Read full story

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