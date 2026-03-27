Vietnam-Morocco friendship continues to deepen

Hanoi (VNA) – Sixty-five years since the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 27, 1961, the friendship and close ties between Vietnam and Morocco have been steadily strengthened and expanded across fields.



Bilateral relations are regarded as a precious legacy carefully preserved by the two peoples. The Morocco gate in Ba Vi, Hanoi, was inaugurated in November 2018 following restoration, while a traditional Vietnamese-style village gate in the outskirts of Kenitra, Morocco, was unveiled in November 2022. These two symbolic structures reflect the patriotism, friendship and enduring bonds between the nations. Their ties have continued to develop through all three channels of Party diplomacy, state diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.



During National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to Morocco from July 24 to 27, last year, leaders of both sides agreed to intensify efforts to bring economic and trade cooperation in line with the strong political relationship. They also pledged to promote two-way investment and to serve as gateways for each other in expanding ties with their respective regions.



The two countries have established a range of cooperation mechanisms, including an intergovernmental committee; political consultations between the two foreign ministries (set up in 2004); a sub-committee on trade and industry cooperation (2022); the Morocco-Vietnam Friendship Association (2017); and the Vietnam-Morocco Friendship and Cooperation Association (2021).



Moroccan Prime Minister Driss Jettou and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (L) inspect the guard of honour during the latter’s official visit to Morocco from November 17–20, 2004. (Photo: VNA)

They also regularly coordinate and support one another at international forums. Morocco backed Vietnam’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020–2021, as well as its membership of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023–2025 and the Executive Board of UNESCO for 2021-2025, among other roles.



Morocco recognised Vietnam as a full market economy in December 2014. It is among Vietnam’s ten largest export markets in Africa, with bilateral trade increasing steadily year on year. Trade turnover exceeded 302 million USD in 2024, up 28.5% from 2023, and reached 380 million USD in 2025, a further rise of 25%. The two countries aim to raise the figure to 500 million USD in the years to come. According to Tran Le Dung, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco, several Vietnamese products have established a foothold in the Moroccan market, including coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, cinnamon, star anise, electronic components, textiles, footwear and competitively priced consumer goods. Demand for Asian foods, spices and convenient ready-to-eat products is also growing, particularly in major urban centres.



Significant potential remains for cooperation in sectors such as the halal industry, metallurgy, fertilisers, aviation, textiles and footwear. Vietnam aims to become a key player in the global halal market, while Morocco, drawing on its extensive experience in halal certification, stands ready to support Vietnam in enhancing production and exports of certified products, especially to Muslim markets in Africa and the Middle East, as well as European countries with large Muslim populations. The two countries also see opportunities for collaboration in green transition initiatives, particularly in emerging areas such as green hydrogen, offshore wind power and carbon management. A memorandum of understanding signed on March 28, 2019, seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development.



In education and training, Morocco has offered Vietnam ten scholarships annually since 2011, with around 20 Vietnamese students currently studying there. Cultural and tourism cooperation has likewise been stepped up.



Building on 65 years of strong relations, the two countries are expected to continue creating meaningful “landmarks” of teamwork in the future, leaving a rich historical legacy in the ever-strengthening partnership./.

