Politics

Hanoi sets vision to become global city beyond 2065

Under its master plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi is expected to evolve into a global city beyond 2065 – recognised among leading international capitals for quality of life and overall well-being.

The fifth conference of the 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)
The fifth conference of the 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee convened its fifth conference on March 27 to deliberate and adopt a range of strategic decisions shaping the capital’s development in a new era.

A focus of discussions was the master plan for Hanoi with a 100-year vision, under which the capital is expected to evolve into a global city beyond 2065 – recognised among leading international capitals for quality of life and overall well-being.

Presenting the master plan, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan said the planning scope covers the entire administrative area of Hanoi, comprising 126 communes and wards, while extending to the Capital Region, consisting of Hanoi and Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces, and promoting regional linkages with others in the Red River Delta, the northern mountainous and mid-land region, and national economic corridors.

Hanoi is envisioned as the core of a multi-centred urban cluster, playing a leading role in driving development across the Capital Region.

The city spans approximately 3,360 sq.km, with population projections reaching 14–15 million by 2035, 15–16 million by 2045, and 17–19 million by 2065. The long-term outlook aims to stabilise the population level below 20 million, ensuring sustainable urban density while maintaining the capacity to accommodate transient populations.

By 2035, Hanoi aims to become a “civilised, modern and happy” capital of time-honoured culture, and serve as a leading hub for economy, education, health care, and innovation in the Asia-Pacific. By 2045, it is expected to stand on par with capitals of developed nations in terms of knowledge and technology. Beyond 2065, the city aspires to achieve the global city status.

The master plan also outlines an open spatial structure described as “multi-layered, multi-polar, and multi-centred”, with the Red River serving as the central ecological and cultural axis, closely integrated with regional, national and international economic networks.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Luu presented the socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, which targets fast yet sustainable development based on a new growth model. By 2030, Hanoi is expected to strengthen its position as the political – administrative centre of Vietnam and a leading hub for innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and the circular economy with strong competitiveness in the region.

Key targets include an average annual GRDP growth rate of 11%, per capita GRDP of 12,000 USD, and the digital economy contributing 40% of GRDP by 2030. The urbanisation rate is projected to reach 65–70% while public transport is expected to meet at least 30% of travel demand.

In his closing remarks, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc underscored that Hanoi is entering a new development phase marked by both significant challenges and historic opportunities.

The aspiration to develop the capital must not remain a slogan, but be realised through concrete actions by authorities at every level, all sectors, and all officials, he stated, calling for stronger determination, greater efficiency, and unified implementation across the political system to turn policies into tangible outcomes./.

VNA
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