Politics

Vietnam–Morocco relations advance towards stronger cooperation, shared prosperity: diplomat

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Morocco, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy described the milestone as an opportunity to honour the historic ties between Vietnam and Morocco and reaffirm their shared commitment to building an even stronger future of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - From the special historical bonds forged during the struggle against colonialism to today’s comprehensive cooperation, Vietnam–Morocco relationship is entering a new phase marked by promising prospects, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Africa on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Although Vietnam and Morocco officially established diplomatic relations on March 27, 1961, the foundations of their friendship date back even earlier. During the 1940s and 1950s, Vietnam’s struggle for national independence under President Ho Chi Minh inspired many Moroccan soldiers serving in the French colonial army to side with justice and support the Vietnamese people’s resistance, thus bringing the two nations closer together, she said.

According to Quy, over the past 65 years, Vietnam–Morocco relations have been continuously strengthened in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation for peace, development and shared prosperity of the Non-Aligned Movement, standing as vivid evidence of the strength and role of South–South cooperation, contributing positively to each country’s development process.

Vietnam and Morocco maintain strong political and diplomatic ties through regular delegation exchanges, including high-level visits since 2004, supported by cooperation mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Committee, Political Consultations, and the Trade and Industry Cooperation Subcommittee.

Ragrding economic cooperation, the bilateral trade has grown steadily, tripling between 2013 and 2021 and reaching around 380 million USD in 2024, making Vietnam Morocco’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN and Morocco Vietnam’s ninth-largest partner in Africa in 2025.

Education and people-to-people exchanges remain highlights, marked by annual scholarship programmes, local-level cooperation, cultural symbols such as the Morocco gate in Ba Vi, Hanoi, and the Vietnam gate near Morocco's Kenitra, and the growing popularity of traditional Vietnamese martial arts in Morocco, helping strengthen bilateral friendship.

In its foreign policy, Vietnam regards Morocco as one of its important partners in Africa and seeks to develop cooperation commensurate with the two countries’ potential. The 65th anniversary also marks the beginning of a new phase in bilateral cooperation, characterised by greater dynamism, diversification, and a long-term vision.

Parliamentary diplomacy has been a key pillar of Vietnam–Morocco relations, marked by frequent high-level legislative exchanges and important milestones over the 65 years, including a parliamentary cooperation agreement in 2017 and Morocco becoming the first African observer to the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in 2020.

The official visit to Morocco by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in 2025 opened a new phase of parliamentary cooperation, helping deepen bilateral ties and promote collaboration across fields, with both countries holding promising prospects for future cooperation, the diplomat said.

The visit not only further strengthened parliamentary diplomacy but also demonstrated the determination to expand Vietnam–Morocco friendship and cooperation, creating strong momentum for collaboration in trade, investment, science and technology, justice, tourism, and education and training, for the tangible benefit of both peoples, he said, noting that the two countries are facing promising prospects for cooperation across important sectors.

Vietnam and Morocco have complementary trade structures, offering strong opportunities to expand exports and serve as gateways to ASEAN–Asia and Africa respectively. Cooperation prospects are also growing in the Halal industry, following recent institutional agreements between the two countriess on certification and market development.

Halal cooperation is expected to be further strengthened through exchanges of information and experience in Halal management and certification, promotion of Halal production and distribution, and facilitation of trade and investment in Halal products and services in each countries.

Education remains a key pillar through scholarship programmes and university partnerships, with plans to further expand higher education cooperation. Renewable energy and other sectors such as banking, mining, tourism, infrastructure, and financial services are also identified as promising areas for future collaboration, the diplomat said.

Regarding the Vietnamese community in Morocco, the diplomat said today, mainly second- to fourth-generation families, are well integrated into local society while maintaining strong ties to Vietnamese culture and the homeland.

Regarding the Vietnamese community in Morocco, the ambassador noted that it now consists largely of second- to fourth-generation families who are well integrated into local society while maintaining strong cultural and emotional ties to the homeland.

The community serves as a bridge of friendship between the two countries, helping preserve cultural identity, promote Vietnam’s image, support charitable activities towards the homeland, contribute ideas to national development, and assist trade and investment cooperation, and cultural promotion efforts in Morocco, he added.

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the ambassador described the milestone as an opportunity to honour the historic ties between Vietnam and Morocco and reaffirm their shared commitment to building an even stronger future of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Vietnam and Morocco share many similarities, including important geopolitical positions, rich cultural traditions, political stability, and dynamic emerging economies and strong international integration, she said, noting that in this context, the two countries' people, especially young people, should uphold the legacy of friendship built over the past 65 years and translate it into concrete, effective and sustainable cooperation.

Alongside economic collaboration, he said greater cultural exchange and people-to-people ties are needed, with expanded education programmes, cultural activities, promotion of traditional Vietnamese martial arts, noting that the active role of the Vietnamese community in Morocco helps advance these goals.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that future generations will preserve this shared legacy while building new bridges of cooperation, strengthening solidarity, friendship, and development between the two countries./.

VNA
#Vietnam–Morocco relations #stronger cooperation #shared prosperity #diplomatic ties #Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy #special historical bonds Morocco Vietnam
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