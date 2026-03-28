PM urges breakthrough push for double-digit growth in science, technology

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for breakthrough solutions to ensure double-digit growth in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, contributing to the country’s overall growth target.

The Prime Minister, who is head of the Government’s Steering Committee for the development of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06, made the call while chairing the committee’s second meeting in 2026. The March 28 meeting was held in person at the Government Headquarters and connected online with steering committees of provinces and centrally run cities.

In 2025, PM Chinh signed Directive No. 07/CT-TTg on accelerating the implementation of the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06) in ministries, sectors, and localities in 2025 and beyond.

In his opening remarks, the Government leader said the meeting aimed to review the implementation of tasks assigned at previous sessions and outline tasks and solutions for the time ahead.

Delegates attend the second meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for the development of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06 in 2026 (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted the implementation of directions given by Party General Secretary To Lam at the first meeting in 2026 of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee for the development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The PM requested a review of the development of core and strategic technologies, as well as the building and interconnection of databases.

Noting shortcomings in digital transformation, administrative reform, database development, and data connectivity, he urged ministries, sectors, and localities to assess the implementation of specific tasks. The leader stressed the need to draw lessons, replicate effective practices, and address limitations in a timely manner.

The PM also pointed out that 77 tasks assigned by the Steering Committee remain overdue, requesting delegates to engage in frank and focused discussions to clarify the causes./.