Politics

Vu Dai Thang re-elected as Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee

The Hanoi People’s Council elected Vu Dai Thang, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, as Chairman of the city People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term.

Leaders of the municipal Party Committee congratulate the newly-elected Chairman, Vice Chairpersons and members of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026-2031 term (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of the municipal Party Committee congratulate the newly-elected Chairman, Vice Chairpersons and members of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026-2031 term (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The first session of the 17th Hanoi People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure was convened on March 28.

Earlier, a total of 125 deputies were elected to the municipal People’s Council for the new term.

At the session, the council elected Vu Dai Thang, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, as Chairman of the People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term.

Born in 1975, Vu Dai Thang holds a master’s degree in international relations from Waseda University in Japan, as well as bachelor’s degrees in economics and law, and an advanced degree in political theory.

In November 2025, he was elected Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 tenure and has now been re-elected for the 2026–2031 term.

In his remarks, Thang affirmed that the capital city will focus on building an action-oriented, disciplined and efficient administration, while strengthening decentralisation and accountability, improving institutions, mobilising resources effectively, and promoting science, technology and innovation to enhance growth quality.

vnanet-potal-khai-mac-ky-hop-thu-nhat-hdnd-thanh-pho-ha-noi-nhiem-ky-2026-2031-8668246-1.jpg
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang speaks following his election (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that people must remain at the centre of development. Policies that do not bring tangible benefits to residents cannot be considered successful, he said, stressing that citizens’ satisfaction should be the key measure of government performance.

At the session, the People’s Council also elected Duong Duc Tuan, Nguyen Xuan Luu, Vu Thu Ha, and Truong Viet Dung as vice chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee for 2026–2031, along with 17 committee members.

Earlier, the council elected Phung Thi Hong Ha as its chairwoman, along with vice chairpersons for the new tenure.

vnanet-potal-khai-mac-ky-hop-thu-nhat-hdnd-thanh-pho-ha-noi-nhiem-ky-2026-2031-8668233-1.jpg
Female deputies of the Hanoi People’s Council (Photo: VNA)

The consolidation of key leadership positions of the People’s Council and People’s Committee was carried out in accordance with regulations, ensuring continuity, stability and renewal in the capital’s governance system.

A report presented at the session showed that preparations for the recent election of People’s Council deputies had been conducted in a serious and methodical manner, in line with legal regulations.

The city issued more than 200 directives and guidelines, established 4,098 polling stations, and recorded the participation of over 6.01 million voters.

Candidate nomination and consultation processes were conducted democratically and transparently, with 205 candidates standing for 125 seats, ensuring balanced representation and quality.

Election campaigning and voter meetings were widely organised, while communication activities made extensive use of digital tools such as QR codes, digital maps, videos and infographics to provide voters with accessible and accurate information.

Voting took place smoothly and in accordance with regulations across all polling stations. Many elderly voters, including some over 100 years old, directly cast their ballots.

As a result, all 31 electoral units successfully elected their full quota of deputies, with no re-votes or cancellations due to legal violations.

Following the election, 124 deputies were certified as eligible to perform their duties, enabling the 17th Hanoi People’s Council to officially begin its work.

According to the council, the successful election and consolidation of leadership positions provide an important foundation for Hanoi to enter the new tenure with strong momentum./.


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