Vietnam–Russia trade corridors poised for expansion: Russian expert

Moscow (VNA) – Emerging trade routes linking Vietnam and Russia are gaining momentum following Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Moscow, with new trans-Eurasian rail corridors seen as a key driver of future connectivity, a Russian scholar has said.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Moscow, Dr. Anton Bredikhin of the Russian Academy of Sciences highlighted potential rail links connecting Russia to Vietnam via Mongolia or Kazakhstan, transiting through China.

He described the initiative as a large-scale Eurasian project that could significantly enhance intercontinental connectivity, support the development of a more sustainable transport network, and open up fresh trade flows. The corridors are also expected to boost civil aviation and serve as a strategic logistics backbone for regional economies.

On bilateral relations, Bredikhin noted strong alignment between Vietnam and Russia on key international issues and within multilateral platforms, laying the groundwork for deeper political trust and expanded strategic cooperation.

In energy, he pointed to nuclear power agreements as a cornerstone of long-term collaboration, helping anchor stable ties between the two countries.

Looking ahead, the scholar said economic cooperation continues to trend upward, while expressing hope for further easing of entry and residency procedures for Vietnamese citizens in Russia.

He also commended Vietnam’s foreign policy approach, describing it as balanced and adaptive in an increasingly complex global environment./.