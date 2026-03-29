Travel

Gia Lai launches Visit Vietnam Year 2026

Key highlights include a showcase of Gia Lai’s culinary arts, a pickleball tournament, an investment promotion conference, a tourism economic development forum, and cooperation signing events with four southern provinces of Laos and three northeastern localities of Cambodia.

The opening ceremony of the The Visit Vietnam Year 2026 in Gia Lai province is structured in four thematic chapters, and culminated in a dazzling, multi-coloured fireworks display. (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the The Visit Vietnam Year 2026 in Gia Lai province is structured in four thematic chapters, and culminated in a dazzling, multi-coloured fireworks display. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The Visit Vietnam Year 2026 under the theme “Gia Lai – Where the great forests meet the blue sea” officially kicked off in Gia Lai province on March 28 evening, positioning the event as a national tourism highlight to showcase the locality’s unique cultural heritage and strengthen its profile as a vibrant destination connecting highland and coastal tourism experiences.

The opening ceremony was attended by head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and head of the Steering Committee for National Tourism Year 2026 Nguyen Van Hung, ambassadors, consuls general, representatives of international organisations, and a large number of residents and visitors.

In his opening remarks, Hung said the event, running from March 23 to 30, features 244 activities held across communes and wards in the province.

Key highlights include a showcase of Gia Lai’s culinary arts, a pickleball tournament, an investment promotion conference, a tourism economic development forum, and cooperation signing events with four southern provinces of Laos and three northeastern localities of Cambodia.

vnanet-dung.jpg
Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the the opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2026 in Gia Lai province on March 28 eventing (Photo: VNA)﻿

Addressing the event, Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung underscored Gia Lai’s tourism breakthroughs thanks to its focus on green and community-based tourism models that integrate ethnic cultural values and unique mountain–coast connectivity.

He pointed to the impressive figures of 12.4 million visitors and tourism revenue of 29 trillion VND (over 1.1 billion USD) in 2025 as clear evidence of this breakthrough, describing these achievements as a solid springboard that affirms Gia Lai’s rising position on Vietnam’s tourism map.

He stressed that building on the success of 21 previous editions, the Visit Vietnam Year 2026 is not only a important cultural and tourism event but also reflects a new strategic vision for development, which is expected to effectively harness the natural and cultural connectivity between the vast highlands and coastal regions, paving the way for a diverse, distinctive and identity-rich tourism ecosystem.

The opening night featured a spectacular art programme combining modern sound and lighting technology with traditional cultural elements of the Central Highlands, captivating thousands of spectators.

The programme was structured in four thematic chapters, and culminated in a dazzling, multi-coloured fireworks display.

A series of vibrant music and dance performances by artists from across the country further enriched the event, contributing to celebrating cultural diversity and highlighting the hospitality of Gia Lai’s people toward visitors./.

VNA
#Visit Vietnam Year 2026 #Gia Lai #highland and coastal tourism experiences #national tourism highlight Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

The Gia Lai provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism welcomes international tourists aboard the NOBLE CALEDONIA – ISLAND SKY cruise ship upon its arrival at Quy Nhon Port on March 27. (Photo: VNA)

Visit Vietnam Year 2026: Gia Lai introduces tourism potential, prospects

Gia Lai identifies tourism as one of its five key economic pillars, aiming to develop its tourism sector toward 2030 in a sustainable, professional, and culturally distinctive direction, with culture, nature, and people at the core, while promoting digital transformation and regional connectivity as key drivers.

See more

Visitors delighted by the warm welcome from Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Luxury cruise ship makes port call in Quy Nhon

During the stopover, approximately 79 passengers joined shore excursions to well-known local landmarks, including Ong Nui Pagoda and the Twin Towers. Visitors also enjoyed performances of traditional Binh Dinh martial arts and explored distinctive cultural features of the locality.

Tourists at the Hue Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

Tourist arrivals in Hue surge, further growth expected

During the period, the city has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, up 31.3% year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals exceeded 843,000, rising 26.7%, while domestic visitors reached over 1.05 million, up 35.2% compared with the same period last year.

Deputy Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoai An speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang launches 2026 tourism stimulus, MICE promotion programmes

The city targets welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, including 8.7 million international arrivals. It expects that synchronised stimulus and promotion efforts will enhance visitor experience, add value, and foster sustainable tourism development

Vietnam saw a 22% rise in tourist numbers last year – and is showing no signs of wanting the growth to slow (Photo: telegraph.co.uk)

Vietnam praised as a welcoming destination for global travellers

From the otherworldly Ha Long Bay with its sprinkling of column-like islands, to the delicious cacophony of Ho Chi Minh City’s food markets, Vietnam is too often overlooked in favour of its larger neighbour Thailand, despite offering more competitive prices.

Foreign tourists excited by Ha Giang travel experiences. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang, Hoi An gain global spotlight in Time Out’s 2026 rankings

If Ha Giang represents the beauty of space, Hoi An embodies the beauty of time. Ha Giang evokes both geological grandeur and human stories while the ancient town stands out not only for its distinctive visual charm but also for its vibrant living environment and its rare ability to preserve a natural connection between heritage and contemporary life.

Dien Tho Palace (within the Complex of Hue Monuments) serves as the residence of the Empress Dowagers and Grand Empress Dowagers during this period. It is one of the distinctive architectural structures that has remained almost intact to the present day. (Photo: VNA)

Hue awakens heritage through community strength

The city is now shifting its development strategy to focus on the community, empowering local residents to become true guardians of heritage by preserving, creating, and directly enjoying the benefits of their cultural legacy.

Korean tourists on Ho Chi Minh City's book street (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese destinations attracting Korean visitors amid “micro-trip” trend

Last year, Vietnam welcomed more than 4.3 million Korean visitors out of a total of nearly 29.6 million Koreans traveling abroad. This volume significantly outpaces Korean arrivals to neighbouring competitors like Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines, cementing Vietnam’s status as a premier regional hub for East Asian tourism.

Ha Long Bay, located in northeast Vietnam, is beloved for its blue waters and spread of limestone islands - all occupied by tropical trees and wildlife. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam named among world’s 28 most beautiful countries

In its latest list, the US-based magazine noted that while cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City attract millions of visitors each year, Vietnam’s true allure lies in its diverse natural landscapes and immersive travel experiences. The country, it said, is “a haven for outdoor enthusiasts” and anyone drawn to scenic beauty.

The enduring appeal of Hoi An's heritage lies not in static structures, but in its vibrant presence in everyday life. (Photo: VNA)

Hoi An, Da Nang Int’l Airport named among world’s best

Hoi An has been named among “The 51 most beautiful places in the world” by British magazine Time Out, while Da Nang International Airport has, for the third consecutive year, secured a place in the world’s Top 100 airports by Skytrax.

French tourists learn about Vietnamese tourism at the 49th World Travel Fair held in Paris (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam refines tourism promotion strategy to elevate national brand

At the fair, Vietnam’s pavilion drew strong interest from travel businesses, experts, and European visitors. According to organisers, Vietnam, along with Japan and Thailand, was among the Asian countries most searched for by French tourists, reflecting growing European attention to Southeast Asia and Vietnam.

International tourists visit the historical sites of the Dinh and Le Kings' temples in the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees surge in foreign tourist arrivals, driven by safe destination image

Tourism experts attributed the strong growth to a combination of factors, including more open visa policies, diversified tourism products, and intensified promotion activities. Vietnam’s growing reputation as a safe and friendly destination has also played a significant role in attracting international travellers.

Through the lens of Travel + Leisure, Phu Quoc emerges as an open-air showcase of global architecture

US magazine calls Phu Quoc “a global showcase for architecture”

In a fresh perspective on the island, Travel + Leisure moves beyond beaches and resorts to spotlight Phu Quoc’s evolving identity. The magazine highlights how internationally inspired architectural works are increasingly shaping the destination, forming a new tourism character.

Unlocking tourism potential of Hoi An’s southern coastline

Unlocking tourism potential of Hoi An’s southern coastline

The central city of Da Nang possesses nearly 200km of coastline – the longest in Vietnam, with scenic landscapes and favourable natural conditions for tourism and service development. However, only about half of this coastline has been utilised for tourism activities, mainly concentrated in central Da Nang and Hoi An Ancient Town. Large stretches of coastline south of Hoi An remain largely untouched, holding significant potential for future development.