Luxury cruise ship makes port call in Quy Nhon

Gia Lai (VNA) – The luxury cruise ship Noble Caledonia – Island Sky docked at Quy Nhon Port in Gia Lai province on March 27, carrying around 180 passengers and crew, the majority of whom were tourists from the UK and Ireland.

The vessel anchored offshore at 7:00 am and was scheduled to depart at 5:30 pm the same day.

During the stopover, approximately 79 passengers joined shore excursions to well-known local landmarks, including Ong Nui Pagoda and the Twin Towers. Visitors also enjoyed performances of traditional Binh Dinh martial arts and explored distinctive cultural features of the locality.

The arrival marked the second international cruise ship to call at Quy Nhon Port in 2026. Previously, on February 15, local tourism authorities welcomed the French-flagged luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier, with a total of 242 passengers and crew onboard./.