Travel

Tourist arrivals in Hue surge, further growth expected

During the period, the city has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, up 31.3% year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals exceeded 843,000, rising 26.7%, while domestic visitors reached over 1.05 million, up 35.2% compared with the same period last year.

Tourists at the Hue Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)
Tourists at the Hue Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue has recorded strong tourism growth in both visitor numbers and revenue in the first three months of 2026, raising expectations for continued expansion in the coming period.

During the period, the city has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, up 31.3% year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals exceeded 843,000, rising 26.7%, while domestic visitors reached over 1.05 million, up 35.2% compared with the same period last year.

Tourism revenue is estimated at nearly 4.48 trillion VND (170 million USD), a year-on-year surge of 71.4%, statistics show.

Since the beginning of the year, Hue has implemented a range of promotional programmes to attract tourists. The most notable was the “Spring Festival”, which formed part of the Hue Festival 2026 and was organised following a four-season model. It featured activities recreating royal court rituals and traditional folk festivals.

Local tourism is expected to gain momentum as numerous major events are being prepared. Among them, the “Summer Festival”, scheduled from April to June, will highlight the Hue Festival Week 2026 under the theme “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development”. The programme will bring together domestic and international art troupes to perform at restored heritage sites, offering visitors new and immersive cultural experiences.

In April alone, Hue will host a series of special cultural and tourism events, including the “Shining Citadel” programme; the Hue Nam Palace Festival; exhibitions of orchids, ornamental plants and stones from across the country; Hue culinary experience programmes; and the “Royal Banquet Night”. A special highlight will be the nighttime imperial citadel tour titled “Mystical Royal Palace”, designed to provide visitors with a fresh perspective on the city’s heritage.

The “Autumn Festival”, taking place from July to September, will feature Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the Hue Lantern Festival 2026, lion dances and artistic performances. Meanwhile, the “Winter Festival” will focus on music-themed events.

Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung said that the Hue Festival 2026 includes nearly 80 cultural and artistic activities held throughout the year, contributing to heritage promotion, Hue’s cultural identity preservation, and tourist attraction.

In addition to road, air and rail transport, the city is also stepping up efforts to welcome visitors coming by sea through cruise ships docking at Chan May Port. In 2026, the number of registered cruise calls is expected to nearly double compared with 2025, with 88 vessels bringing an estimated 260,000 visitors from Europe, North America and Northeast Asia.

Hue aims to attract between 7 million and 7.5 million tourists in 2026, up 12–20% year-on-year, while earning about 15 trillion VND in tourism revenue, an increase of 15–18% compared with 2025./.

VNA
#Hue #Hue tourism #Vietnam tourism #foreign visitors Thua Thien-Hue
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