Experts seek to improve power dispatch in new energy era

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop held on March 26–27 discussed solutions to improve power system dispatch capacity amid Vietnam’s ongoing energy transition.

Co-hosted by the National System and Market Operator (NSMO) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the event focused on coordination between transmission and distribution operators (TSO-DSO) and the integration of distributed energy resources, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electric vehicles (EVs).

NSMO Chairman Nguyen Duc Cuong said rapid growth in renewables, EVs, BESS, data centres and AI is increasing pressure on system stability, requiring closer coordination across dispatch levels. The workshop provides a platform to share experience and promote cooperation with international partners.

Electricity demand is expected to rise strongly, while global energy markets remain volatile. In this context, rooftop solar and BESS are emerging as key solutions to improve flexibility and ensure supply, especially during peak periods.

A representative of the Northern Power Corporation said BESS deployment is being accelerated, targeting 530 MW to support power supply from 2026.

Experts stressed that stronger coordination and data sharing are essential to ensure a stable, flexible and sustainable power system./.