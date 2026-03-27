Reference exchange rate falls slightly on March 27

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on March 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,355 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,845 VND/USD.



The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also recorded a slight decrease.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,355 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the March 26 morning session./.





VNA