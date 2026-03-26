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Reference exchange rate drops slightly on March 26

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on March 26, down 2 VND from the previous session.

The daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on March 26. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on March 26. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on March 26, down 2 VND from the previous session.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

At 8:25, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also experienced slight decreases.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,357 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the March 25 morning session.

Meanwhile, BIDV also cut the rates by 2 VND to 26,137 VND/USD (buying) and 26,357 (selling)./.

VNA
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