PM hosts Japanese Ambassador on sidelines of Thanh Hoa investment conference

Thanh Hoa (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on the sidelines of an investment promotion conference in Thanh Hoa province on March 29 morning.



At the meeting, the PM praised the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for its strong, substantive, and effective development across multiple fields, with the high level of political trust between the two countries, especially amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.



He called on the Ambassador to continue promoting investment cooperation projects in Vietnam, including in Thanh Hoa province — a locality with significant potential and room for growth, particularly in supply chain security and energy sectors.



He expressed his thanks to Ambassador Ito Naoki and the large number of Japanese enterprises for their active participation in this Thanh Hoa investment promotion conference.



Ambassador Ito expressed his pleasure at meeting PM Chinh in Thanh Hoa, noting that the province hosts several major Japanese-invested projects, such as the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, Nghi Son Cement Plant, and Nghi Son Thermal Power Plant, all of which have contributed to the province’s socio-economic development and that of Vietnam as a whole.



He affirmed that Japan, particularly Japanese businesses, will continue to prioritise investment in Thanh Hoa province in particular and Vietnam in general.



The ambassador also thanked the Vietnamese government leader for chairing the dialogue with Japanese enterprises on March 21, reaffirming that the Japanese business community continues to regard Vietnam as one of the most important and attractive investment destinations in the region.



He further commended the strong support and favourable conditions provided by Thanh Hoa’s leadership and authorities for Japanese investors, while pledging to continue promoting cooperation with the province in the coming time.



Ambassador Ito also expressed his hope that both sides would closely coordinate to effectively advance key joint projects, including the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Project and the Vietnam–Japan University Project./.

VNA