Society

Programme launched to honour Vietnamese language, seek overseas ambassadors

In a video message, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the initiative has spread widely among overseas Vietnamese in recent years, helping strengthen cultural identity and connect younger generations with their homeland.

An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 28 launched Vietnamese Language Day among the overseas Vietnamese community and a programme to seek Vietnamese language ambassadors abroad in 2026.

Held in Hanoi, the event was connected online to more than 150 locations worldwide, including Vietnamese localities, overseas missions, associations and Vietnamese language teaching centres.

In a video message, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the initiative has spread widely among overseas Vietnamese in recent years, helping strengthen cultural identity and connect younger generations with their homeland.

She expressed hope the language will continue to be preserved and passed on, serving as a cultural bridge and a channel to promote Vietnam globally.

Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Trung Kien emphasised that Vietnamese preserves the nation’s memory and links generations of Vietnamese people with their roots.

Protecting the language, particularly among young overseas Vietnamese, is essential for maintaining cultural identity and strengthening community integration, he noted.

Reviewing the programme’s progress over the past three years, he said six Vietnamese language ambassadors were honoured in 2025, while nine commemorative medals and 12 Vietnamese-language book collections were presented to overseas communities.

Professor Hoang Anh Tuan, President of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University – Hanoi, announced that the 2026 programme will shift from a competition format to identifying individuals with outstanding contributions to promoting Vietnamese language and culture.

Various response activities such as exhibitions, book launches and presentations were organised with the participation of institutions including the Vietnam Education Publishing House, VTV4, the Liaison Association for Overseas Vietnamese, and the Global Vietnamese Language Teaching Network.

Tuan also outlined initiatives planned for 2026, including a free Vietnamese language teaching channel for overseas Vietnamese in 25 countries, around 30 training courses for community teachers, AI-based learning tools, academic conferences and a national report on Vietnamese language teaching abroad.

At the event, students introduced AI-powered applications supporting Vietnamese language teaching and learning.

Two Vietnamese language ambassadors also shared their experiences promoting the language abroad. Nguyen Thi Lien (Malaysia), Vietnamese Language Ambassador 2023, and Le Nguyen Luu An (Malaysia), Vietnamese Language Ambassador 2025, highlighted community initiatives, including a “Vietnamese Bookcase” in Kuala Lumpur that has become a gathering space for Vietnamese-language activities.

The ceremony also saw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Vietnam Education Publishing House and VTV4 to promote Vietnamese language programmes for overseas audiences.

The launch underscores strong commitment by authorities and overseas Vietnamese communities to preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language as a cultural bridge connecting Vietnamese people worldwide./.


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