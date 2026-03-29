Society

PM stresses need to diversify oil supply at Nghi Son refinery for energy security

At a working session on March 29 with the refinery’s leadership during his working trip to the northern-central province of Thanh Hoa, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored that diversifying oil supply is not merely an economic issue but also a matter of sovereignty, security and humanitarian concern.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with the leadership of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) on March 29 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with the leadership of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) on March 29 (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) to diversify its crude oil supply sources and avoid reliance on any single supplier, stressing that ensuring stable inputs is critical to Vietnam’s energy security amid global volatility.

At a working session on March 29 with the refinery’s leadership during his working trip to the northern-central province of Thanh Hoa, the PM underscored that diversifying oil supply is not merely an economic issue but also a matter of sovereignty, security and humanitarian concern.

Reporting to the government leader, NSRP General Director Kazutaka Yamato said the refinery has proactively sought to diversify its crude oil supply sources in response to global fluctuations affecting energy security. He added that the plant has secured sufficient oil supply to maintain operations and temporarily suspended petrochemical production to prioritise fuel output, helping stabilise around 40% of Vietnam’s total petroleum supply.

He expressed appreciation for the Government’s efforts to support crude oil supply for the refinery, and proposed further assistance to ensure adequate financial resources for crude imports, thereby maintaining stable fuel supply to the domestic market.

Yamato suggested tax reductions or exemptions on input materials to ease financial pressures on the plant.

vnanet-pm2.jpg
PM Chinh and his entourage inspect a proposed site for a one-million-tonne crude oil storage facility covering an area of 60 ha in Hai Binh ward, adjacent to the NSRP (Photo: VNA)

After hearing reports from investors of Vietnam, Japan and Kuwait on crude oil supply and financial conditions, PM Chinh commended the refinery’s efforts to proactively secure inputs and sustain operations despite challenges.

He noted that in recent days, the Government and the PM have held meetings, phone talks and exchanged correspondence with leaders of many countries to ensure energy security for Vietnam, including crude oil for NSRP. Against this backdrop, he reiterated the urgent requirement for the refinery to broaden its supply base and reduce dependence on fixed sources.

The PM affirmed that the Government and relevant ministries will continue working actively with international partners to increase crude supply for domestic production. He called on the refinery, particularly its investors and financial institutions, to restructure supply chains, finances and product strategies to improve efficiency and resilience.

Such efforts, he said, should be guided by the principle of “harmonised interests, shared risks,” ensuring that all stakeholders work together to overcome difficulties while contributing to ensuring national energy security.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh and his entourage inspected a proposed site for a one-million-tonne crude oil storage facility covering an area of 60 ha in Hai Binh ward, adjacent to the NSRP.

He assigned the provincial authorities to urgently work with affected households to complete site clearance and facilitate project implementation.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with directing the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group to proceed with the project in urgent circumstances, while also studying plans to develop gas storage facilities in the Nghi Son area./.

VNA
#PM Pham Minh Chinh #Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC #oil supply #energy security #crude oil storage facility #Thanh Hoa Thanh Hoa
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

At a petrol retail outlet (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens fuel smuggling controls to safeguard energy security

Under the directive, customs units, particularly those operating at land border gates, inland waterways and seaports, have been instructed to step up patrols and inspections of vehicles entering and exiting Vietnam. Special attention will be given to boats, barges, trucks and other means of transport suspected of concealing fuel in modified tanks or hidden compartments.

See more

On March 13, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology holds a conference to launch a pilot scheme on policies designed to promote the commercialisation and rapid application of research outcomes and intellectual property generated from the state budget into production and business activities. (Photo: VNA)

Bridging talent gap key to unlocking Vietnam’s IP potential: experts

Vietnam is moving to ease human resource bottlenecks in Intellectual Property (IP) valuation and unlock the commercial potential of IP assets, as an amended Intellectual Property Law taking effect on April 1 establishes a legal framework for valuing such assets, insiders said.

Foreign visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Night book festival livens up Ho Chi Minh City

Running from 6 pm to 10 pm, the event offers a vibrant cultural space for residents and visitors, featuring book exchanges, cultural discussions and interactive activities aimed at promoting reading and knowledge.

Professor, Doctor of Economics Georgy Davidovich Toloraya, Chief Research Fellow at the Centre for World Politics and Strategic Analysis under the Russian Academy of Sciences (Photo: VNA published)

Russian scholar sees Vietnam strengthening national security strategy

Professor, Doctor of Economics Georgy Davidovich Toloraya, Chief Research Fellow at the Centre for World Politics and Strategic Analysis under the Russian Academy of Sciences, highlighted the significance of the agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant, especially amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the global energy crisis.

Urban train has become a favourable travel solution for Hanoi's residents. (Photo: VNA)

Metro, buses, electric vehicles becoming top choice for Hainoians

For young people today, transport is no longer merely about moving from one place to another but also about comfort and emotional experience. Modern metro lines and smooth electric buses have largely met these expectations. Elevated metro stations with minimalist, contemporary designs have become popular “check-in” spots, while images of young commuters enjoying coffee and music as they overlook the city from train windows have become familiar on social media.

The Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations (DAFO) signs a new round of MoUs with foreign non-governmental organisations, mobilising pledged assistance worth about 2.79 million USD across various spheres. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang secures 2.79 million USD in international NGO aid

As part of the 2026–2030 foreign NGO aid mobilisation plan, the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations formalised cooperation with six partners, including Habitat for Humanity International and the Social Assistance Program for Vietnam (US); Korea Food for the Hungry International and Share Sarangbat (Republic of Korea); Activity International (the Netherlands); and Catalyste+ (Canada).

Nguyen Canh Binh, Chairman of Alpha Books, shares his views at the Vietnam Digital Publishing Summit 2025 (DPS 2025) with the theme "The Future of Publishing in a Global Digital Age". (Photo: VNA).

Publishing sector accelerates digital ecosystem development

According to the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution, the country currently has 52 publishing houses. In 2025, the industry produced more than 51,000 publications, with around 543 million copies and online accesses, generating total revenue of over 4.1 trillion VND (nearly 155.64 million USD).

Prof. Hu Xianzhong speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sends students to “Red study tour” of Ho Chi Minh’s footsteps in China

Initiated by Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during the Vietnam-China friendship meeting in April last year, the activity is run by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and coincides with the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) (March 26).

Police officers at the Hanoi traffic control centre (Photo: VNA)

A turning point in Hanoi’s city management

With 1,837 AI cameras integrated into traffic signals at 195 key intersections, Hanoi now operates a citywide network capable of monitoring and regulating traffic in real time.

The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City leads Vietnamese institutions in natural sciences, social sciences, and management, ranking in the 401–450 and 341 bands, respectively. (Photo: vnuhcm.edu.vn)

Vietnamese universities climb global rankings in multiple disciplines

In the broad subject rankings, seven Vietnamese universities were listed, three more than last year. Van Lang University ranked 260th globally in arts and humanities, the highest position for Vietnam in this category. Duy Tan University maintained a strong standing in engineering and technology, placing 346th worldwide.

Outstanding young Vietnamese faces and promising young Vietnamese faces in 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Top 10 Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces of 2025 honoured

Among the 10 outstanding young Vietnamese of 2025 are Dr. Pham Anh Tuan from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, listed among the world’s top 2% most influential scientists, and Dr. Dang Thi Le Hang from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, recognised for her work in biomedical materials.

Young trailblazers power Vietnam’s digital future

Young trailblazers power Vietnam’s digital future

Digital transformation is an unstoppable trend, driving the renewal of growth models, enhancing governance, and improving the quality of life. In this shift, young people – armed with knowledge, adaptability to new technologies, and creativity – are stepping up as a leading force.