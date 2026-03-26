Society

Vietnamese universities climb global rankings in multiple disciplines

In the broad subject rankings, seven Vietnamese universities were listed, three more than last year. Van Lang University ranked 260th globally in arts and humanities, the highest position for Vietnam in this category. Duy Tan University maintained a strong standing in engineering and technology, placing 346th worldwide.

The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City leads Vietnamese institutions in natural sciences, social sciences, and management, ranking in the 401–450 and 341 bands, respectively. (Photo: vnuhcm.edu.vn)
The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City leads Vietnamese institutions in natural sciences, social sciences, and management, ranking in the 401–450 and 341 bands, respectively. (Photo: vnuhcm.edu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Several academic disciplines at Vietnamese universities have improved their positions in the latest global rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

According to the rankings by subject, Vietnam has 13 higher education institutions featured, including Van Lang University, Duy Tan University, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam National University Hanoi, Ton Duc Thang University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Can Tho University, Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, British University Vietnam, Vietnam National University of Agriculture, Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics, and Foreign Trade University.

This year’s rankings are the largest to date, covering 1,912 universities and around 21,000 academic programmes, an increase of more than 300 institutions compared to last year. QS evaluates institutions across the five broad fields of arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, and social sciences and management, alongside 55 specific disciplines.

In the broad subject rankings, seven Vietnamese universities were listed, three more than last year. Van Lang University ranked 260th globally in arts and humanities, the highest position for Vietnam in this category. Duy Tan University maintained a strong standing in engineering and technology, placing 346th worldwide.

The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City led Vietnamese institutions in natural sciences, social sciences, and management, ranking in the 401–450 and 341 bands, respectively.

By subject, Vietnamese universities appeared in 23 disciplines, with four institutions making their debut, namely Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, British University Vietnam, Vietnam National University of Agriculture, and Foreign Trade University.

Notably, Vietnam had eight institutions ranked in computer science, with Duy Tan University leading at 144th globally. Two programmes entering the global top 100 were art and design at Van Lang University (69th) and hospitality and leisure management at Duy Tan University (41st).

Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City had 14 ranked disciplines, including 13 in the global top 500, while Vietnam National University Hanoi recorded 13 disciplines, 10 of them in the top 500.

QS rankings are based on five indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, H-index [ Hirsch index - a metric used to measure both the productivity and the impact of a researcher’s scientific publications], and international research networks, reflecting both educational quality and research impact./.

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