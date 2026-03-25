Campaign launched to boost search, identification of fallen soldiers’ remains

Hanoi (VNA) – A nationwide campaign has been launched to intensify the search, repatriation and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2027).



According to a plan recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, head of the National Steering Committee for the search, repatriation and identification of martyrs’ remains, the “500-day-and-night campaign” aims to mobilise the combined strength of the entire Party, political system, armed forces and society to accelerate progress in carrying out the task, regarded as both a special political mission and a meaningful activity of gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the Fatherland's independence and freedom and the people's happiness.



The campaign sets key targets, including searching for and repatriating around 7,000 sets of remains, completing the collection of samples from unidentified graves in martyrs’ cemeteries and newly recovered remains, and conducting DNA testing of approximately 18,000 samples. It also looks to build, complete and put into use a genetic database of martyrs’ relatives to support identity verification.



In addition, efforts will be strengthened to clear unexploded ordnance to facilitate field operations, with priority given to key and core areas such as Vi Xuyen in Tuyen Quang province, Lao Cai province, Lang Son province and other localities believed to have martyrs’ burial sites.



Under the plan, Quang Tri, a central province hit hard during wartime, will host the campaign’s launch ceremony at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel on the morning of April 2. Steering committees at military region and provincial levels have been tasked with developing detailed implementation plans in line with the national campaign.



The campaign is scheduled to run from March 15, 2026 to July 27, 2027, with a mid-term review (after 250 days) planned for late November 2026 and a final review expected in the fourth week of July 2027./.

VNA