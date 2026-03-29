Society

Vietnamese youth in Russia promote volunteer spirit during Youth Month

The activities highlighted the active role of Vietnamese youth in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the Vietnam–Russia friendship.

Vietnamese and Russian students attend a screening of the documentary on President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and Russian students attend a screening of the documentary on President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) — Vietnamese students and young people in St. Petersburg have organised a series of meaningful activities during Youth Month to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026), spreading the spirit of dynamism and creativity among Vietnamese youth abroad.

Since early March, sports, cultural and educational activities have attracted Vietnamese students from more than 20 universities in St. Petersburg, along with local officials and guests interested in Vietnamese culture.

Highlights included a documentary screening on President Ho Chi Minh and a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University.

Participants also laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Institute of St. Petersburg State University and the Ho Chi Minh Monument, with more than 160 young people and representatives of organisations attending to honour the late leader and reaffirm the ideals of Vietnamese youth overseas.

A roundtable on Vietnam’s youth development strategy was also held at the Russia–Vietnam Cultural Centre of Herzen State Pedagogical University, bringing together Russian and Vietnamese scholars. Discussions focused on the role of youth in national development.

The activities highlighted the active role of Vietnamese youth in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the Vietnam–Russia friendship./.

VNA
#Vietnamese youth #Russia #volunteer #Youth Month Russia
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