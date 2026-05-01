Society

Ho Chi Minh City dazzles with fireworks marking 51st anniversary of national reunification

This year, Ho Chi Minh City organised fireworks at three high-altitude and five low-altitude sites, distributed across the expanded city after the merger with Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces to serve residents and visitors during the national reunification holiday.

Low-altitude fireworks display at Saigon Marina IFC tower (Saigon ward) (Photo: VNA)
Low-altitude fireworks display at Saigon Marina IFC tower (Saigon ward) (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The sky over Ho Chi Minh City lit up in spectacular displays of fireworks launched simultaneously from eight locations across the city on April 30 night, celebrating the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

This year, the city organised fireworks at three high-altitude and five low-altitude sites, distributed across the expanded city after the merger with Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces to serve residents and visitors during the holiday. The high-altitude displays took place at the Saigon River tunnel entrance (An Khanh ward), the new city centre (Binh Duong ward), and Ba Ria Park Square (Ba Ria ward).

The five low-altitude sites included the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site (An Nhon Tay commune), Dam Sen Cultural Park (Binh Thoi ward), the Saigon Marina IFC tower area (Sai Gon ward), the Kim Long villa area near Rach Dia bridge (Nha Be commune), and the Can Gio coastal tourism urban area – Vinhomes Green Paradise (Can Gio commune).

vna-potal-tp-ho-chi-minh-ban-phao-hoa-mung-51-nam-thong-nhat-dat-nuoc-8735284.jpg
The high-altitude displays took place at the Saigon River tunnel entrance (An Khanh ward) (Photo: VNA)

The fireworks lasted 15 minutes at most locations, except for the Can Gio site, where the display ran for five minutes. The shows delighted tens of thousands of residents and visitors who gathered to enjoy the festive atmosphere.


During the April 30–May 1 holiday, both locals and tourists in Ho Chi Minh City have a wide range of cultural and artistic programmes to choose. Alongside the fireworks night, numerous free performances and cultural events are held, including the debut shows at the Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose theatre (on April 30 and May 1), featuring circus acts and puppetry performances for the first time.

Meanwhile, Tran Huu Trang “Cai Luong” (Reformed Opera) Theatre has revived the well-known play “Khach san Hao Hoa” (Caravelle Hotel), while a water music performance is staged at Ly Thai To Park. Additional performances are also taking place at Suoi Tien Cultural Park, the central park in the new urban area (Binh Duong ward), Ba Ria Park Square, and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens./.

VNA
#51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South #National Reunification #fireworks #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
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