Society

Ha Long Carnaval 2026 affirms cultural industry development mindset

More than a vibrant festival, Ha Long Carnaval 2026 served as a vivid demonstration of efforts to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, reaffirming Quang Ninh’s evolving mindset of turning heritage into a powerful internal resource to drive breakthroughs in cultural industries in a new era.

More than 1,000 amateur performers take part in Ha Long Carnaval 2026. (Photo: VNA)
More than 1,000 amateur performers take part in Ha Long Carnaval 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Ha Long Carnaval 2026 took place on April 30, bringing together representatives from all 54 communes, wards, and special zones, and featuring a modern light technology showcase.

More than a vibrant festival, the event served as a vivid demonstration of efforts to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, reaffirming Quang Ninh’s evolving mindset of turning heritage into a powerful internal resource to drive breakthroughs in cultural industries in a new era.

A notable highlight of this year’s edition was the transformation in organisational scale associated with the two-tier local government model. Streamlining intermediate levels helped unlock grassroots cultural resources, creating renewed momentum. For the first time, all 54 localities converged, each bringing distinctive cultural features to weave a diverse and dynamic cultural tapestry in the heart of the heritage land.

A defining feature of the programme was a street carnival featuring 59 model vehicles, described as “mobile museums” vividly promoting the land, people, and economic potential of Quang Ninh. Under dazzling lights, thousands of professional and amateur performers took part in performances along the nearly 1-kilometre coastal road of Tran Quoc Nghien, leading to the main stage.

Meanwhile, Ha Long Bay itself turned into a floating stage with a coordinated light performance by a fleet of tourist boats. This seamless combination between onshore and offshore activities created a lively summer festival atmosphere, reflecting the stature of a rapidly transforming international tourism hub. The event gathered renowned artists alongside thousands of mass performers, attracting more than 80,000 residents and visitors.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, emphasised that Ha Long Carnaval 2026 is not merely an entertainment event but a signature cultural-tourism product of the province. It represents a concrete step in implementing the Party Central Committee's policies on cultural development, with a focus on linking heritage preservation and promotion with the growth of cultural industries, the night-time economy, and sustainable tourism services. Through the series of activities within the Quang Ninh Summer Culture, Sports, and Tourism Week, the province aims to promote its culture, people, and dynamic, internationally integrated tourism potential, while creating diverse experiences to encourage longer visitor stays.

Under the theme “Ha Long Carnaval 2026 – Where wonders illuminate a new era,” the province expects to deliver an impressive, distinctive, and emotionally engaging festival season for both residents and visitors.

The strong participation of the community, from miners to fishermen performing as amateur artists, stood as a clear testament to the spirit that “the people are the creators of culture".

Vu Thi Mai, a resident of Ha Long ward, shared that although she has attended the carnaval for many years, this year left her truly amazed by the vibrancy of the parade. The gathering of all 54 localities enabled her to fully appreciate the richness of local culture, fostering both pride and a deeper sense of responsibility for preserving the beauty of Ha Long as a world heritage site.

The festival also left a strong impression on international visitors. Robert Jenkins, a 32-year-old tourist from the UK, said he was astonished by the illuminated fleet on the bay combined with the lively parade onshore. The diversity of cultural expressions made him feel as though he had experienced the entirety of Quang Ninh in just one night, while the strong sense of community stood out as particularly remarkable.

The success of Ha Long Carnaval 2026 once again affirms Quang Ninh’s sound direction of taking culture as the foundation and a driving force for economic development. Bringing Party Central Committee and Government resolutions into life has not only helped preserve cultural identity but also created unique tourism products.

The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display over Ha Long Bay, heralding a promising tourism season and underscoring the unity of all 54 communes, wards, and special zones in their journey toward greater international integration./.

VNA
#Ha Long Carnaval 2026 #culture #industry #development #Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW Quang Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A performance at Ha Long Carnaval 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Carnaval to take place on May 1

Themed "Connecting heritage, leading the way to shine", the festival will feature a grand opening ceremony, DJ performances, and a high-altitude fireworks display.

Quang Ninh targets full digital traceability of fishing vessels by Q2

Quang Ninh targets full digital traceability of fishing vessels by Q2

The northern province of Quang Ninh has set a target that by the end of the second quarter of this year, all fishing vessels entering and leaving local ports will be monitored and have their catch volumes declared through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system.

See more

Numerous pieces of evidence and documents related to activities of individuals in “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) are seized. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri warns of religious group promoting superstition for profit

A group linked to “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) in Quang Tri reportedly operated under a tightly organised structure with direction from an overseas “head organisation”, employing various plans to approach and psychologically manipulate individuals.

The 172nd repatriation ceremony of US serviceman’s remains held in Da Nang. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam hands over more MIA remains to US

The remains were recovered during a recent joint Vietnam–US excavation in central Hue city. On April 27, Vietnamese and US forensic specialists conducted a preliminary examination, indicating the remains may be linked to a missing US serviceman. They will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

Activities within the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 attract a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Ministry rolls out plan to promote national image

At its core, the plan emphasises mobilising the combined strength of the political system and society, linking communications with the promotion of cultural values and soft power of the country.

People donate blood at the launch of the Humanitarian Month 2026 in Hanoi on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Humanitarian Month 2026 launched with community support activities

Over the past five years, Humanitarian Month campaigns have raised more than 3 trillion VND (nearly 114 million USD), assisting more than 6.6 million people. Beyond figures, the initiative has helped strengthen social trust and foster compassion across society.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Social housing projects help meet the housing needs of low-income earners and workers, while contributing to sustainable urban development. (Photo: VNA)

Social housing construction target exceeds by 44%

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has issued an official dispatch urging localities to accelerate the development of social housing projects to meet the target of more than 158,700 units in 2026, as set out in Government Resolution No. 7/NQ-CP.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Local Government Nguyen Thi Tu Thanh speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration model runs smoothly: ministry

After slashing layers of bureaucracy and pushing more power down to the commune level, a substantial volume of work has shifted to the grassroots officials. In many areas, the workforce is unevenly skilled, with a shortage of specialists. Additionally, certain units operate across multiple locations, making management, coordination, and day-to-day operations a real mess.

A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Forum promotes Vietnamese language preservation among community in Laos

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Laos.