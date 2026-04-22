Travel

Sun Group, Hilton elevate wellness hospitality, ready to welcome high-end international travellers to Quang Ninh

The identity of Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort is rooted in its rare natural saline hot mineral source, ranked among the top 5% of high-quality saline mineral resources worldwide.

Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort (Photo: Sun Group)
Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sun Group and Hilton officially inaugurated Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort in Quang Ninh province on April 22, marking a new chapter for wellness tourism in Vietnam as the traditional onsen experience is now delivered within the framework of rigorous global service standards.

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Private onsen retreat (Photo: Sun Group)

By bringing the Hilton brand, having welcomed over three billion guests and built a global loyalty base of more than 235 million Hilton Honors members, to Quang Ninh, Sun Group is creating a strong platform for the destination to access a growing segment of high-end international travellers characterised by higher spending, longer stays, and year-round travel demand. This strategic move is aimed at transforming potential into a true competitive advantage for Quang Ninh and Vietnam as a whole.

Where local mineral heritage meets global hospitality standards

​The identity of Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort is rooted in its rare natural saline hot mineral source, ranked among the top 5% of high-quality saline mineral resources worldwide. With its high bromine content, the mineral water offers a wide range of health benefits, including improved circulation, musculoskeletal recovery, skin rejuvenation, and enhanced mental well-being. This unique mineral foundation has played a key role in shaping Quang Ninh’s wellness tourism landscape.

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Genji Bar (Photo: Sun Group)

The resort features 178 private villas designed for exclusive stays, 38 traditional washitsu rooms, and a comprehensive Public Onsen complex. Each accommodation is equipped with a private onsen and hot-cold bathing systems, allowing guests to fully experience mineral therapy in a private setting.

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Lobby (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition, Hilton introduces its signature premium amenities, including a Clubhouse complex featuring Eforea Spa, a mountain-view indoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness centre, yoga facilities, and a curated selection of dining venues such as Genji, Hilton’s premium Japanese culinary concept, offering a diverse and immersive culinary experience.

​Under Hilton’s management, these local assets are elevated through global service standards from operational excellence and service quality to the personalisation of guest experiences. This ensures that the resort not only preserves its unique identity but also delivers a consistent international-standard experience aligned with the expectations of global travellers.

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The grand opening event (Photo: Sun Group)

Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Viet Dung said the development of high-quality, distinctive, and sustainable resort products is one of the province’s key priorities. In this context, the presence and operation of Hilton carry particular significance, contributing to enhancing the overall value of the destination.

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Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment (Photo: Sun Group)

​“With a people-centred hospitality philosophy, global operational standards, and an extensive international customer network, we believe Hilton will bring a new international-quality dimension to Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort, helping Quang Ninh further integrate into the global map of premium wellness destinations,” said Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment.

​Connecting experiences across an integrated ecosystem

​Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort not only adds a premium accommodation offering, but also expands how visitors experience Quang Ninh through seamless connectivity within Sun Group’s integrated infrastructure, tourism, and entertainment ecosystem.

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The lush and verdant mountain surroundings of the resort (Photo: Sun Group)

Quang Ninh stands out as one of Vietnam’s most comprehensively developed destinations in terms of transportation infrastructure, with synchronised “Air - Sea - Land” connectivity, including Van Don International Airport, Ha Long International Cruise Port, and the Van Don - Mong Cai expressway.

​This connectivity is complemented by a wide range of tourism and entertainment offerings, including Sun World Ha Long, the largest entertainment complex in Northern Vietnam, and the vibrant night-time economy at Sun Elite City in Bai Chay. The destination comes alive after dark with live shows, artistic fireworks over the bay, the VUI-Fest night market, as well as diverse music and culinary experiences.

This integrated ecosystem is expected not only to enhance the value of each stay, but also to help position Quang Ninh as a dynamic, year-round destination with sustained appeal across seasons./.

VNA
#Sun Group #wellness tourism #Quang Ninh #Hilton #Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort Quang Ninh
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