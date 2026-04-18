Travel

Quang Ninh gears up for peak summer tourism surge

Quang Ninh has already hosted a string of large-scale concerts this year, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees. It is set to stage the Summer Culture, Sports and Tourism Week from April 25-May 3, featuring music, sports, and food events. The centerpiece Ha Long Carnaval 2026, themed “Wonders Shining in a New Era”, is expected to pull in more than 80,000 visitors.

A beach in Co To (Photo: VNA)
A beach in Co To (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh is entering its peak summer travel season amid a sharp uptick in visitor demand, prompting authorities and tourism operators to roll out aggressive promotions while tightening service standards.

Co To island, prized for its pristine coastline and cool air, is targeting 392,000 visitors in 2026, including 3,300 foreigners, with a projected revenue of roughly 1.176 trillion VND (45.2 million USD). Officials are also accelerating upgrades to tourism infrastructure, environmental control and digital marketing.

The Co To Tourism Association has urged members to strictly comply with regulations, elevate service quality; and stamp out overcharging, aggressive touting, and unfair competition. Operators have been instructed to ensure adequate staffing, facilities, and equipment ahead of the rush.

Ngo Thi Minh Sao, deputy head of the Co To Culture and Social Affairs Division, said authorities are intensifying oversight of tourism and accommodation services while pressing firms to raise standards. An inter-agency inspection team has been formed to monitor cultural, tourism, and service activities, aiming to deliver a safe, orderly, and visitor-friendly environment.

Quang Ninh has already hosted a string of large-scale concerts this year, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees. It is set to stage the Summer Culture, Sports and Tourism Week from April 25-May 3, featuring music, sports, and food events. The centerpiece Ha Long Carnaval 2026, themed “Wonders Shining in a New Era”, is expected to pull in more than 80,000 visitors.

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Countdown to 2026 New Year in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

The province is stepping up global promotion, too. Campaigns such as “Shape of Quang Ninh” in Seoul and attendance at Vietnam Travel Day signal a shift toward product-focused marketing, broader ecosystem partnerships and diversification beyond traditional markets.

Quang Ninh now boasts 1,630 rated accommodation facilities with 44,241 rooms, including 115 overnight cruise vessels offering 2,033 cabins. The province also designates 13 shopping locations and two entertainment venues meeting tourism service standards. Hotels and other operators have prepared staff and infrastructure for the peak season.

The Ha Long Tourist Boat Association, representing 225 members operating nearly 400 vessels year-round, said all boats comply with safety standards and undergo regular inspections. Owners have completed maintenance and upgrades, while preparing crew, decorations and catering services for the busy summer months.

With these steps, Quang Ninh is targeting 22 million visitors in 2026, betting that sharper service delivery and expanded global outreach will fuel sustained growth in one of Vietnam’s premier tourism destinations./.

VNA
#northern province of Quang Ninh #Co To Tourism Association Quang Ninh
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