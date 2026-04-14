Travel

Da Nang restores Russia and CIS air links, ramps up foreign visitor attraction

Against a backdrop of global market volatility, Russia and CIS countries are viewed as high-potential source markets, with visitors typically spending more and staying longer.

Tourists prepare to surf off the coast of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists prepare to surf off the coast of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – In efforts to attract more international visitors, the central city of Da Nang has officially resumed air services from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) from April 2026, signalling a strong rebound and broader global connectivity.

The CIS is an intergovernmental organisation of post-Soviet countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. These countries participate in CIS agreements on trade, finance, lawmaking, and security, and most are part of the CIS Free Trade Area.

Tourism remains a key growth engine for the city, maintaining double-digit expansion and playing a crucial role in socio-economic development. This year, Da Nang is intensifying promotion and stimulus campaigns, aiming to welcome nearly 20 million visitors.

The reopening of these routes is expected to diversify source markets and reinforce positive momentum despite ongoing global uncertainties. Operated in collaboration between airlines and travel companies, the services are set to underpin tourism growth throughout 2026.

On April 13, Flight VJ55 from Astana (Kazakhstan) touched down at Da Nang International Airport with 370 passengers, including about 250 travel industry representatives from CIS countries. The Astana – Da Nang route will run three flights weekly in April and May, increasing to six from June.

A flight from Vladivostok (Russia), carrying around 220 passengers, is also scheduled to arrive on April 16, with frequency set to rise from two to three flights per month starting May.

Gifts are presented to passengers arriving on two new international routes from Manila and Bali. (Photo: VNA)

Gifts are presented to passengers arriving on two new international routes from Manila and Bali. (Photo: VNA)

In parallel, the city is hosting a famtrip from April 13 to 18, bringing together more than 250 travel firms from the CIS to explore local tourism offerings. Networking and business matching events on April 17–18 are expected to stimulate inbound flows from these markets.

Against a backdrop of global market volatility, Russia and CIS countries are viewed as high-potential source markets, with visitors typically spending more and staying longer.

In the first quarter of 2026, Da Nang welcomed around 2.3 million international arrivals, including over 100,000 from Russia and the CIS, representing 4.35%. It is targeting tourism growth of 30–40% this year, with these markets identified as crucial drivers.

From April to October 2026, nearly 570 flights from Russia and CIS countries are expected to operate to Da Nang, carrying an estimated 120,000 passengers. The network will extend beyond Kazakhstan to include Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Russian cities such as Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Novokuznetsk, and Barnaul, with most flights operated on a charter basis for greater flexibility.

In the first quarter alone, Da Nang recorded 4.2 million overnight visitors, up 15.3% year-on-year, including 2.3 million international and more than 1.8 million domestic travellers. For 2026, the city aims to serve over 19 million accommodation guests and gain around 70 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) in total accommodation, catering, and travel revenue. The strong early-year momentum is hoped to support this target./.

VNA
#Da Nang #international visitors #air services #Commonwealth of Independent States #Russia #source markets Da Nang
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