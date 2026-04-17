Travel

Sa Pa shines for natural beauty, rich cultural landscape

Featured in Condé Nast Traveller’s list, Sa Pa stands out as a representative destination, leaving a strong impression thanks to its striking natural landscapes and distinctive cultural setting.

A view of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)
A view of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai has recently been named among the world’s 53 most beautiful towns by international travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Amid the growing global popularity of “slow travel”, destinations offering unspoilt scenery, tranquillity and authentic local experiences are increasingly favoured by international visitors.

Featured in Condé Nast Traveller’s list, Sa Pa stands out as a representative destination, leaving a strong impression thanks to its striking natural landscapes and distinctive cultural setting.

Nestled in the mountainous north-west of Vietnam, Sa Pa is described as a relatively quiet and secluded town, removed from the bustle of urban life.

Its defining features include dramatic mountain ranges, cascading terraced rice fields, majestic waterfalls and scenic trekking routes, offering visitors the chance to explore nature in its purest form.

Sa Pa exemplifies the enduring appeal of small towns characterised by a slower pace of life and peaceful surroundings, where travellers can fully immerse themselves in nature, culture and local communities, gaining a more meaningful sense of place.

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Sa Pa is a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors seeking sightseeing experiences and insights into local culture. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside Sa Pa, other picturesque towns recognised by Condé Nast Traveller include Rovinj (Croatia), Kinsale (Ireland), Varenna (Italy), Ban Rak Thai (Thailand), Baños (Ecuador), Perast (Montenegro), Chefchaouen (Morocco), Albarracín (Spain), Bar Harbor (the US), Biei (Japan), Bled (Slovenia), Bocas del Toro (Panama), Colonia del Sacramento (Uruguay) and Castle Combe (the UK)./.

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