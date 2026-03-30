Travel

Vietnam gains popularity among Filipino travellers

According to the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Filipino visitors to Vietnam has recovered and grown impressively. Filipino tourists are particularly fond of destinations such as Da Nang, Sa Pa, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang, as well as Vietnam’s distinctive cuisine.

Foreign tourists in Hoi An ancient town of Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists in Hoi An ancient town of Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Philippine travellers, welcoming over 482,000 arrivals in 2025, as ASEAN visa exemption policies provide favourable conditions for enhanced tourism cooperation and closer bilateral exchanges.

According to the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Filipino visitors to Vietnam has recovered and grown impressively. Filipino tourists are particularly fond of destinations such as Da Nang, Sa Pa, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang, as well as Vietnam’s distinctive cuisine.

VNAT Director Nguyen Trung Khanh said Vietnam and the Philippines share many similarities in tourism resources, natural conditions and culture. Both are located in Southeast Asia and have favourable conditions for cooperation in developing tourism products and attracting visitors.

The expansion of direct flight routes between major cities by airlines of both countries has also significantly contributed to boosting tourist arrivals.

Conversely, the number of Vietnamese tourists travelling to the Philippines remains unstable and has even shown a declining trend recently. This is partly due to increasing competition among destinations in the region.

Both sides need to strengthen closer coordination in tourism promotion, market information sharing, product development and facilitation for travellers. At the same time, the Philippines needs to further enhance its presence in the Vietnamese market.

vnanet-potal-hoi-an-noi-thoi-gian-va-hoai-niem-giao-hoa-8111849.jpg
A bird's-eye view of Hoi An ancient town in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III noted that Philippine airlines are actively implementing various initiatives to attract tourists. The Philippines is also considering establishing a tourism representative office in Vietnam to strengthen its presence and promote cooperation.

Tourism cooperation between the two countries was established early on and continues to be reinforced. In 2026, the Philippines will host the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) under the rotational mechanism, with Vietnam’s tourism sector actively participating in the event.

Currently, the Vietnam-Philippines Tourism Cooperation Programme for the 2026–2029 period is being finalised and is expected to be signed soon, providing an important legal framework for implementing specific activities and promoting two-way tourist exchanges./.

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