Business

Vietnam becomes Southeast Asia’s second-largest importer of European poultry

Poland remained the dominant European supplier to Vietnam, exporting more than 37,300 tonnes last year. France followed with about 4,900 tonnes, while Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands supplied 4,680 tonnes, 2,750 tonnes and 2,170 tonnes, respectively.

Dariusz Goszczynski, a representative of the European poultry sector and President of the National Poultry Council under the Polish Chamber of Commerce speaks at the event. (Photo: KRD-IG)
Dariusz Goszczynski, a representative of the European poultry sector and President of the National Poultry Council under the Polish Chamber of Commerce speaks at the event. (Photo: KRD-IG)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam imported more than 56,500 tonnes of poultry meat from Europe in 2025, making it the second-largest buyer in Southeast Asia after the Philippines, according to data from the European Commission (EC).

Shipments to Vietnam included chicken, duck and goose products from the European Union (EU), reflecting steadily rising demand for imported poultry in the country. In January 2026 alone, Vietnam became the region’s largest importer of EU poultry, purchasing more than 5,300 tonnes.

Speaking at a promotional event in Ho Chi Minh City under the campaign “European Poultry – From Farm to Fork,” Dariusz Goszczynski, a representative of the European poultry sector and President of the National Poultry Council under the Polish Chamber of Commerce, described Vietnam as one of the industry’s priority markets in the region.

Poland remained the dominant European supplier to Vietnam, exporting more than 37,300 tonnes last year. France followed with about 4,900 tonnes, while Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands supplied 4,680 tonnes, 2,750 tonnes and 2,170 tonnes, respectively.

Vietnam's poultry imports declined during 2021–2022 amid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging around 30,000 tonnes annually. However, volumes have nearly doubled since 2023 as consumption recovered.

Piotr Harasimowicz, head of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) office in Vietnam, said rising imports reflect growing consumer confidence in European poultry products, which are produced under strict safety and quality standards.

Industry officials expect demand to continue expanding, with Polish poultry exports to Vietnam alone projected to reach about 45,000 tonnes annually in the coming years.

Market data provider Agro Monitor said chicken consumption accounted for 33% of Vietnam’s total meat consumption in 2024, up from 29% in 2022, highlighting shifting dietary preferences toward poultry. Average egg consumption reached about 198 eggs per person per year, still below the global average of 250–300 eggs, suggesting further room for market growth.

Rising demand is expected to support both domestic livestock development and continued growth in poultry imports as Vietnam’s food consumption patterns evolve alongside income growth and urbanisation./.

VNA
#Vietnam #poultry #importer #EU
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Italy's national pavilion at the ongoing Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 exhibition at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) draws visitors for hands-on experiences. (Photo: IVNA)

Italian food firms eye opportunities in Vietnam

Italy’s exports of food and beverages to Vietnam reached 105.1 million EUR in 2025, up 4% year-on-year, positioning the country among the leading EU suppliers to the Vietnamese market.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela witness the launch of the WhiteBook 2026 on March 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU step up cooperation under new partnership framework

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc spoke highly of the first EU–Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum (GGBIF) held in Vietnam, describing it as a concrete step to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the European Union established in January.

See more

Over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) arrive in Phu Quoc on Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ inaugural international flight. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches its first international route to Taipei

On March 29, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways - the airline of Sun Group - officially launched its first international route connecting Phu Quoc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phu Quoc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Vietnam’s emerging international gateways.

The VIFC-HCMC attracts more than 9 billion USD in committed capital in just over two months of operation. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM’s visit to US sparks strong interest in Vietnam int’l financial centre

The Vietnamese Government will continue to accompany and support investors, particularly in emerging financial sectors still in the experimental stage, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stated, showing the hope that US partners will accompany Vietnam throughout the development and operation of the centre, helping position the Southeast Asian country as a vital link in the global financial network.

The “Reunification Express” SE4 arrives in Da Nang on the occasion of the Reunification Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Railways Corporation to become Vietnam National Railways Group

Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks.

Pre-processing fruits for juice production at Wana Beverage JSC, Chau Duc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s food sector urged to move up global value chains

Within Vietnam’s food industry, only a handful of firms, including Vinamilk and Masan Group, have achieved large-scale operations, while most businesses remain small. As a result, the highest value-added gains largely belong to companies that dominate branding and downstream markets.

The Dung Quat refinery operates at 123.5% of its capacity, boosting domestic fuel supply. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat refinery operates above capacity in first quarter

The refinery produced 2.03 million tonnes of petrol products, achieving 105% of its management plan, while sales volume reached 2.02 million tonnes, equivalent to 113% of the target. As a result, key financial indicators, including revenue, profits and contributions to the state budget, all exceeded planned levels.

A VietGAP-oriented vegetable farming model adopted by farmers in An Phu commune, Quang Ngai province, has proven effective. (Photo: VNA)

Data, digitalisation key to unlocking sustainable growth in Vietnam’s agriculture

Close coordination among the State, businesses and farmers is also crucial. While the State provides regulatory frameworks, enterprises drive the market, and farmers supply data, effective incentives are needed to encourage farmers’ participation. When tangible benefits are clear, farmers will be more willing to adopt technology and engage in the digital ecosystem

Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai, Lao provinces sign cooperation agreement

Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang holds a working session with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery on March 29, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, HSBC accelerate push for credit upgrade and global capital inflows

At a recent meeting with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery, Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang highlighted the importance of an early credit upgrade to reinforce macroeconomic stability, reduce borrowing costs and strengthen investor confidence, while calling for continued technical support from the bank.

A representative of Denmark businesses speaks at the dialogue. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Denmark promote investment cooperation

Addressing the dialogue, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh emphasised that Vietnam is intensifying comprehensive reforms to improve institutions and policies, enhance transparency and governance, and create a more stable and favourable business environment.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh addresses the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

US firms eye expanding fintech investment in Vietnam

Addressing the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue, themed “Technology and the future of global finance,” Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to a pro-investment environment, with breakthrough policies and stronger protections for foreign investors.

An LNG tanker docks at the Thi Vai LNG terminal in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Solutions proposed to support firms amid Middle East conflict impacts

Top priority should be given to stabilising energy prices to ease input cost pressures and ensure supply stability – the most widely supported recommendation, chosen by 61.9% of surveyed firms. Businesses urged close monitoring of global fuel prices and supply risks, along with flexible measures to curb abnormal domestic price fluctuations and secure supplies of fuel and essential materials.