Business

Vietnamese start-up in France pioneers women’s and girls’ healthcare

Operating under the name Hexa, the company goes beyond commercial ambitions, placing women’s and girls’ health at the centre of its long-term development strategy.

Hexa's founder Mai Bui (Photo: VNA)
Hexa's founder Mai Bui (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A Vietnamese-founded start-up in France is carving out a niche in one of Europe’s most demanding personal care markets, positioning itself at the forefront of products designed to improve the health and well-being of women and girls.

Operating under the name Hexa, the company goes beyond commercial ambitions, placing women’s and girls’ health at the centre of its long-term development strategy.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in France, Hexa founder Mai Bui recalled her early days in the European country, starting from almost nothing amid language barriers, cultural differences and a highly competitive business environment. In meetings with major French dermo-cosmetic firms, she was often underestimated – the only woman in the room and a foreigner with limited experience.

Rather than discouraging her, those skeptical looks became a driving force for her to prove her capabilities. Through persistence, self-learning and continuous efforts, Mai Bui gradually built trust with partners, expanded business networks and established a foothold in the market.

“There was no one to show me the right path. Every lesson came at a cost, sometimes equivalent to a whole year’s profit. But those experiences helped me grow,” she said.

Before founding Hexa, Mai Bui and her team spent years distributing feminine hygiene products in France. That experience exposed limitations in existing products, prompting them to pursue a different approach focused on product quality rather than brand recognition.

All Hexa products are produced in France using proprietary formulations. Notably, the company incorporates ingredients typically found in skincare into feminine hygiene products – a bold move rarely adopted in the industry.

Its product line stands out for tailoring pH levels to specific needs, applying exclusive formulas to address multiple concerns, and developing fragrances carefully aligned with the preferences of different customer segments. These innovations have enabled Hexa to compete with long-established French brands, some with more than six decades of history.

Following initial success in France, Hexa has begun attracting attention from international partners, including those in the US. Despite this global outlook, the company continues to attach particular importance to the Vietnamese market.

Beyond being a healthcare start-up, Hexa has also become an inspiring story of a Vietnamese woman stepping onto the global stage, overcoming stereotypes and asserting her capabilities.

Mai Bui stressed that the company’s achievements are the result of collective effort rather than individual success. Hexa’s team brings together seasoned professionals with extensive experiences in the French market, a deep understanding of local business culture, and a shared long-term vision.

She noted that “Hexa’s logo combines a hexagon – a symbol of France – with a green leaf representing nature. Through this, we aim to affirm our commitment to sustainable development, with the quality of French products placed at the forefront.”

From once being sidelined in meetings, Mai Bui has built a business that creates jobs in France – offering a clear testament to international integration and relentless determination. Looking ahead, Hexa remains committed to delivering high-quality products, contributing to raising awareness and improving the health of women and girls not only in France and Vietnam, but worldwide./.

VNA
#Vietnamese-founded start-up #France #Hexa #health #women #girl #brand recognition #Mai Bui
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