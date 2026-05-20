Hanoi strengthens oversight of transition to E10 biofuel

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department is stepping up communications and supervision efforts to ensure stable supply and protect consumer rights, as from June 1, 2026, all unleaded gasoline circulating on the domestic market will be blended into E10 biofuel.



Under current regulations, biofuel, including E5RON92 and E10, is a blend of bioethanol and conventional gasoline, mixed at appropriate ratios to help reduce emissions, limit dependence on fossil fuels and promote green and sustainable economic development.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT stipulates that from June 1, 2026, all unleaded gasoline nationwide must be blended into E10 for use in gasoline-powered engines, while E5RON92 petrol will continue to be maintained until December 31, 2030.



To ensure compliance with the transition roadmap, the Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department has requested petrol traders to proactively review and upgrade storage tanks, fuel pumps and other technical conditions necessary for E10 distribution, thereby preventing disruptions to fuel supply serving consumption and production demands across the capital.



Fuel retailers have also been instructed to strictly comply with regulations on product quality, measurement standards, price listing and clear labeling of fuel types at sales points. Businesses are prohibited from taking advantage of the transition period to engage in hoarding, speculation, unlawful price increases or commercial fraud. Market surveillance forces will intensify coordination with relevant authorities to inspect and monitor the petrol market to ensure enterprises comply with regulations on quality, origin and fuel classification. Authorities will also strictly handle violations involving speculation, stockpiling or activities causing market instability during the transition process.



According to the sub-department, from June 1, competent forces will focus inspections on petrol trading activities across Hanoi, promptly detecting and handling violations such as selling fuel of incorrect types, breaches of measurement and quality standards, arbitrary suspension of sales without legitimate reasons or actions causing supply shortages.



It also encourages residents to use E10 biofuel as a contribution to emission reduction and environmental protection, while urging consumers to report suspected violations in petrol trading activities to competent authorities for inspection and handling in accordance with the law./.

VNA