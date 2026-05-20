Business

Hanoi strengthens oversight of transition to E10 biofuel

To ensure compliance with the transition roadmap, the Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department has requested petrol traders to proactively review and upgrade storage tanks, fuel pumps and other technical conditions necessary for E10 distribution, thereby preventing disruptions to fuel supply serving consumption and production demands across the capital.

Consumer purchases E10 biofuel at a PVOIL petrol station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Consumer purchases E10 biofuel at a PVOIL petrol station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department is stepping up communications and supervision efforts to ensure stable supply and protect consumer rights, as from June 1, 2026, all unleaded gasoline circulating on the domestic market will be blended into E10 biofuel.

Under current regulations, biofuel, including E5RON92 and E10, is a blend of bioethanol and conventional gasoline, mixed at appropriate ratios to help reduce emissions, limit dependence on fossil fuels and promote green and sustainable economic development.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT stipulates that from June 1, 2026, all unleaded gasoline nationwide must be blended into E10 for use in gasoline-powered engines, while E5RON92 petrol will continue to be maintained until December 31, 2030.

To ensure compliance with the transition roadmap, the Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department has requested petrol traders to proactively review and upgrade storage tanks, fuel pumps and other technical conditions necessary for E10 distribution, thereby preventing disruptions to fuel supply serving consumption and production demands across the capital.

Fuel retailers have also been instructed to strictly comply with regulations on product quality, measurement standards, price listing and clear labeling of fuel types at sales points. Businesses are prohibited from taking advantage of the transition period to engage in hoarding, speculation, unlawful price increases or commercial fraud. Market surveillance forces will intensify coordination with relevant authorities to inspect and monitor the petrol market to ensure enterprises comply with regulations on quality, origin and fuel classification. Authorities will also strictly handle violations involving speculation, stockpiling or activities causing market instability during the transition process.

According to the sub-department, from June 1, competent forces will focus inspections on petrol trading activities across Hanoi, promptly detecting and handling violations such as selling fuel of incorrect types, breaches of measurement and quality standards, arbitrary suspension of sales without legitimate reasons or actions causing supply shortages.

It also encourages residents to use E10 biofuel as a contribution to emission reduction and environmental protection, while urging consumers to report suspected violations in petrol trading activities to competent authorities for inspection and handling in accordance with the law./.

VNA
#E10 biofuel #Market Surveillance Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

A customer purchases E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities ordered to closely monitor rollout of E10 biofuel from June 1

According to the agency, the move is aimed at ensuring the effective and synchronised implementation of the E10 transition roadmap under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 7, 2025. The plan seeks to avoid delays or supply disruptions that could affect the domestic fuel market.

See more

A Phu Tho civil servant guides a local how to switch from presumptive tax mechanism to tax sef-declaration. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Vietnam’s tax reform: Fair play, not revenue squeeze

At a time when social media disinformation grows more sophisticated, transparency and public disclosure are the most potent counter to distortions. Facts, data and real-world results deliver the strongest rebuttal to attempts that twist reality and erode trust in tax administration reform.

Experts are expected to analyse opportunities for boosting exports and investment cooperation between Vietnam and South American countries at the coming seminar. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Seminar on trade promotion in South American market to take place in Hanoi

A seminar on opportunities and challenges in developing the South American market will be held in Hanoi on May 28. It aims to provide updates on the economic outlook, market trends and import demand in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile, amid continued fluctuations in global supply chains.

A view of the second Asia Agri Food International 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

India pushes stronger agri-food cooperation with Vietnam

Experts noted that Vietnam has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading agricultural product exporters, while India remains a major global supplier of agricultural and food products. By combining India’s production capacity and technological strengths with Vietnam’s dynamic processing and export ecosystem, the two countries can build more resilient supply chains in the region.

A panel discussion at the Meet Australia 2026 programme on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Meet Australia 2026 promotes sustainable partnership opportunities

Meet Australia 2026 is not only a trade and investment promotion event but also a forum connecting trust, vision and action between Vietnam and Australia, as well as between national-level cooperation orientations and development needs of localities and businesses from both countries.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

“Vietnam Economic Day” in St. Petersburg attracts crowds (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases economic potential, investment opportunities in St. Petersburg

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth. He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

Lien Minh Agricultural Cooperative in Thai Nguyen province, provides stable employment for hundreds of its members. (Photo: VNA)

Private economic sector poised for breakthrough growth

More than a year after the Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development came into effect, expectations now extend beyond increasing the number of enterprises. The goal is to build a stronger business community with greater resilience, larger ambitions and the capacity to compete in global supply chains.