Vietnam racks up 4.5-billion-USD trade surplus with Singapore on domestically-sourced goods

Singapore (VNA) - Vietnam and Singapore notched stronger trade signals in the first four months of 2026, with Vietnam’s surplus on domestically-originated goods shipped to Singapore hitting nearly 5.4 billion SGD (roughly 4.5 billion USD).

Data from Enterprise Singapore showed that two-way trade approached 5.3 billion SGD in April, marking a 62.4% year-on-year jump. Of this figure, Singapore’s exports to Vietnam totalled 2.5 billion SGD, up 20.9%, while imports from Vietnam soared 143% to 2.7 billion SGD compared to the same period in 2025.

Within Singapore’s exports to Vietnam, domestically produced goods climbed 15.7% to 882.6 million SGD, while re-exported and transshipped goods gained 23.8% to 1.7 billion SGD.

During the four-month period, Vietnam held its position as Singapore’s 10th largest trade partner, with bilateral trade surging 43.7% year-on-year to 18.8 billion SGD. Singapore’s exports to Vietnam totalled 10.2 billion SGD, up 8.9%, while imports leapt 133% to 8.5 billion SGD.

Singapore’s exports of domestically produced goods to Vietnam valued at 3.2 billion SGD, up 13.8%, while re-exports and transshipments added 6.8% to 7.1 billion SGD, up 6.8%. When considering only goods originating from Vietnam and Singapore, Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 5.36 billion SGD.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, three major commodity groups, including electrical machinery, equipment and parts (HS 85); mineral fuels, oil and distillation products, bituminous substances and mineral waxes (HS 27); and nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances and parts (HS 84), kept powering growth in both directions.

Specifically, HS 85 saw Singapore’s exports edge up 3.4% while its imports from Vietnam surged 149.2%. HS 27 posted gains of 25.8% and 302.5%, respectively. HS 84 jumped 65.3% on the export side and 243.3% on imports./.

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