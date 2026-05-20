Business

Fitch Ratings gives positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic fundamentals

Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong stressed that Fitch’s credit assessments have enhanced Vietnam’s image and credibility in international financial markets, and provided additional motivation for the country to continue improving institutions, strengthening policy management efficiency and increasing economic transparency.

Fitch Ratings gives positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic fundamentals (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Fitch Ratings gives positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic fundamentals (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Fitch Ratings has given a positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic fundamentals, highlighting the country’s macroeconomic stability and resilience amid continuing global uncertainty.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong recently held a working session with a delegation of Fitch Ratings experts as part of the agency’s 2026 sovereign credit rating assessment programme for Vietnam.

At the meeting, Phuong acknowledged Fitch Ratings’ long-standing support through its independent and objective analyses of Vietnam’s economy over the years.

He stressed that Fitch’s credit assessments have enhanced Vietnam’s image and credibility in international financial markets, and provided additional motivation for the country to continue improving institutions, strengthening policy management efficiency and increasing economic transparency.

The Vietnamese Government remains steadfast in its goal of maintaining macroeconomic stability, reinforcing major economic balances and enhancing resilience against external shock, the deputy minister said.

According to him, despite ongoing volatility in the global economy, Vietnam continues to pursue proactive and flexible policy management, with close coordination between fiscal and monetary policies to support growth and ensure macroeconomic stability and inflation control.

George Xu, Director of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings at Fitch Ratings, appreciated Vietnam’s macroeconomic management efforts amid mounting international economic risks and uncertainties. He noted that Vietnam has maintained positive growth momentum, macroeconomic stability and relatively effective inflation control despite increasing external pressures.

The Fitch Ratings delegation also expressed interest in Vietnam’s measures to control inflation, ensure energy security, sustain economic growth and accelerate institutional reforms and improvements to the investment climate. In addition, they sought updates on Vietnam’s medium-term growth outlook, fiscal policy, public debt management, foreign investment attraction and the restructuring of state-owned enterprises.

Phuong said that in response to energy price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Vietnam has implemented a range of concerted measures, including market stabilisation tools, tax policy adjustments, enhanced market supervision and diversification of fuel supply sources.

He affirmed that his ministry will monitor global economic and financial developments to formulate appropriate policy scenarios should international conditions become more complicated.

Vietnam is currently reviewing and updating its growth scenarios to ensure the achievement of its 2026 economic development targets, with the Government focusing on removing investment bottlenecks, improving the business environment, accelerating public investment disbursement and attracting more foreign and private investment capital, he added.

Despite global economic headwinds, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam have remained positive in recent months. Vietnam is also continuing efforts to reform State-owned enterprises through restructuring and divestment to improve efficiency, transparency and governance capacity.

Fitch Ratings representatives also commended Vietnam’s policy orientation, particularly its efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability amid global economic turbulence. According to Fitch, Vietnam’s continued commitment to institutional reform, investment climate improvement and enhanced fiscal governance will remain key factors supporting the country’s sovereign credit outlook in the coming period.

The Ministry of Finance said both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and strengthen information sharing to support the sovereign credit rating assessment process, improving Vietnam’s reputation and access to international capital markets./.

VNA
#Fitch Ratings #Vietnam’s economic fundamentals #Fitch’s credit assessments
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Related News

At an apparel factory in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Moody’s lifts Vietnam’s outlook to "positive" on reform drive

Moody’s said Vietnam is well-positioned to windstand shocks from energy prices, transport costs and inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical movements, backed by solid growth fundamentals, strong external buffers, low foreign currency risk exposure and a diversified energy and export mix.

A corner of Long Xuyen ward in An Giang province, a key trading hub of the Long Xuyen quadrangle region. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains regional bright spot despite external risks: int’l institutions

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report released on April 10, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts Vietnam’s GDP to reach 7.2% in 2026 and remain around 7% in 2027. Sharing this view, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) also project growth in the range of 7–7.2%.

See more

Consumer purchases E10 biofuel at a PVOIL petrol station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi strengthens oversight of transition to E10 biofuel

To ensure compliance with the transition roadmap, the Hanoi Market Surveillance Sub-Department has requested petrol traders to proactively review and upgrade storage tanks, fuel pumps and other technical conditions necessary for E10 distribution, thereby preventing disruptions to fuel supply serving consumption and production demands across the capital.

A Phu Tho civil servant guides a local how to switch from presumptive tax mechanism to tax sef-declaration. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Vietnam’s tax reform: Fair play, not revenue squeeze

At a time when social media disinformation grows more sophisticated, transparency and public disclosure are the most potent counter to distortions. Facts, data and real-world results deliver the strongest rebuttal to attempts that twist reality and erode trust in tax administration reform.

Experts are expected to analyse opportunities for boosting exports and investment cooperation between Vietnam and South American countries at the coming seminar. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Seminar on trade promotion in South American market to take place in Hanoi

A seminar on opportunities and challenges in developing the South American market will be held in Hanoi on May 28. It aims to provide updates on the economic outlook, market trends and import demand in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile, amid continued fluctuations in global supply chains.

A view of the second Asia Agri Food International 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

India pushes stronger agri-food cooperation with Vietnam

Experts noted that Vietnam has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading agricultural product exporters, while India remains a major global supplier of agricultural and food products. By combining India’s production capacity and technological strengths with Vietnam’s dynamic processing and export ecosystem, the two countries can build more resilient supply chains in the region.

A panel discussion at the Meet Australia 2026 programme on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Meet Australia 2026 promotes sustainable partnership opportunities

Meet Australia 2026 is not only a trade and investment promotion event but also a forum connecting trust, vision and action between Vietnam and Australia, as well as between national-level cooperation orientations and development needs of localities and businesses from both countries.

A customer purchases E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities ordered to closely monitor rollout of E10 biofuel from June 1

According to the agency, the move is aimed at ensuring the effective and synchronised implementation of the E10 transition roadmap under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 7, 2025. The plan seeks to avoid delays or supply disruptions that could affect the domestic fuel market.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

“Vietnam Economic Day” in St. Petersburg attracts crowds (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases economic potential, investment opportunities in St. Petersburg

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth. He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

Lien Minh Agricultural Cooperative in Thai Nguyen province, provides stable employment for hundreds of its members. (Photo: VNA)

Private economic sector poised for breakthrough growth

More than a year after the Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development came into effect, expectations now extend beyond increasing the number of enterprises. The goal is to build a stronger business community with greater resilience, larger ambitions and the capacity to compete in global supply chains.