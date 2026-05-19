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Authorities ordered to closely monitor rollout of E10 biofuel from June 1

According to the agency, the move is aimed at ensuring the effective and synchronised implementation of the E10 transition roadmap under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 7, 2025. The plan seeks to avoid delays or supply disruptions that could affect the domestic fuel market.

A customer purchases E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
A customer purchases E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development has instructed provincial and municipal departments of industry and trade to strengthen supervision and inspections related to the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel petrol.

According to the agency, the move is aimed at ensuring the effective and synchronised implementation of the E10 transition roadmap under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 7, 2025. The plan seeks to avoid delays or supply disruptions that could affect the domestic fuel market.

Under the directive, local authorities are required to intensify public awareness campaigns through to May 31, encouraging petroleum businesses to comply with the transition roadmap while also informing consumers about the safety and environmental benefits of E10 biofuel in order to build public confidence.

Local departments of industry and trade have also been instructed to closely supervise petrol retailers and urge them to promptly complete upgrades to technical infrastructure, storage tanks and fuel pumps in preparation for the transition to E10 distribution in accordance with the official schedule.

From June 1, all petrol retailers are required to officially switch to E10 fuel trading, with authorities stressing that no delays or supply interruptions will be tolerated.

From the same date, market surveillance forces will coordinate with relevant agencies to step up inspections of fuel retail outlets nationwide. Authorities said they would strictly handle violations including the sale of fuel products not compliant with the transition roadmap, stockpiling fuel to create artificial shortages, unjustified suspension of sales, speculation, unreasonable price increases and other breaches of the law.

Notably, the agency stated that local market surveillance units and officials responsible for monitoring specific areas would be held accountable if petrol retailers under their jurisdiction fail to comply with the E10 transition roadmap, or if serious and prolonged violations occur without timely detection and enforcement action./.

VNA
#E10 #biofuel #Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development #Vietnam energy policy Vietnam
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