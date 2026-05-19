Vietnam strengthens national image through cultural identity

See more
Prime Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 18 received Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko at the Government headquarters in Hanoi.
Top legislator urges renovation in leadership, working style
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called for renovation in leadership, direction, management and working style.
Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM
Vietnam always values strengthening and expanding relations with its traditional friends in Europe, including Croatia, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18.
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday celebrated abroad
A wide range of activities have been recently held in Hiroshima (Japan), and Brussels (Belgium), to celebrate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, a great patriot who paved the way for Vietnam’s national liberation, and a major influential figure in world history.
PM highlights science-technology as key to national development
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has emphasised science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the foundation, driving force and leading strategic breakthrough for Vietnam to enter a new development era, saying national development requires a strong shift in the growth model.
Essence of Hue preserved in fresh lotus tea
At the Hue Tien Y white lotus pond in Phu Xuan ward of Hue city, artisan Vo Dai Phong tends the lotus flowers used to make lotus tea. In early May, the lotus flowers begin to bloom, marking the start of the tea-scenting season.
Tua Chua tea emerges as a high-value crop in Dien Bien
From the north-western province of Dien Bien, Tua Chua tea is steadily gaining ground in the agricultural market. Combining rare tea resources with modern processing, it has become both a cultural symbol and a key source of local income.
Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province promotes border trade with Cambodia
Vietnam and Cambodia are neighbouring countries that share a longstanding traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation that continues to deepen across various fields. In recent years, economic and trade ties between the two nations have maintained positive growth momentum, playing an important role in promoting regional connectivity, ensuring supply chain stability, and improving the livelihoods of people in border areas.
Digital technology enhances museum experience
Numerous museums today are combining vivid storytelling with flexible applications of science and technology, in line with the orientation for renewing cultural institutions outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture.
Vietnam Red Cross Society spreads humanistic values for 80 years
Over 80 years, the Vietnam Red Cross Society at all levels have coordinated social strata to assist disadvantaged people and support the even distribution of social welfare. Through their activities, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has fostered a compassionate and civilised society and contributed to strengthening the national unity.
24 exports join Vietnam’s “one-billion-USD” club
Vietnam recorded 24 export items with turnover exceeding 1 billion USD in the first four months of 2026, with their combined export value accounting for more than 89% of the country’s total exports. Among them, seven commodities posted export earnings of over 5 billion USD each, making up more than 69% of total export revenue.
Forest gratitude ritual: Cultural highlight of Co Tu ethnic community
From early morning, the communal house at the centre of Po Mu forest ecotourism site in Hung Son commune, Da Nang city, was filled with lively voices and the sound of gongs. Local people dress in traditional costumes to attend the forest gratitude paying festival.
Vietnam National University-Hanoi set to become symbol of Vietnamese intellect
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called on Vietnam National University, Hanoi, to step up its efforts, act more decisively, and deliver more pronounced breakthroughs, so as to truly live up to the stature and mission of a national university to meet the country’s demand for rapid and sustainable development in the new era.
Yosakoi dance boosts Vietnam-Japan friendship
The traditional Japanese Yosakoi dance was introduced to Vietnam through cultural exchange activities in 2008. Since then, the dance has become popular among young people.
Vietnam harnesses soft power through cultural diplomacy
Given the deep international integration, cultural diplomacy is now positioned as a pillar of national soft power and a direct resource for development. The context has prompted the Politburo to issue Resolution 80, outlining a strategic vision for Vietnam’s cultural development. Accordingly, it emphasises the need for proactive and active international integration in culture to bring Vietnamese cultural values closer to international friends.
Farmers in Lai Chau border area benefit from strawberry farming
In recent years, strawberry farms have expanded across Dao San commune in the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau. The fruit has helped local residents improve their incomes sustainably.
85-year journey of Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union
Since its establishment, the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children’s Union has played a key role in children’s movements, contributing to the nation’s building and development over the past 85 years.
Politburo deliberates breakthrough policies for Ho Chi Minh City’s growth
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau in Hanoi on May 15 to review the implementation of Resolution No. 31 on the development orientation and tasks for Ho Chi Minh City through 2030, with a vision to 2045.
Vietnam’s advertising industry eyes breakthroughs in digital era
Amid the rapid growth of the digital economy and cultural industries, Vietnam’s advertising sector is entering a new phase of transformation. No longer just a communications tool, advertising now connects technology, production, branding and markets. With advances in AI, digital data, LED technology and modern printing, the industry is well positioned for breakthrough growth in the new era.
Forum talks stronger links between foreign, domestic investment
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has described the foreign-invested sector as a major bright spot in Vietnam’s economy. He made the remark at the 6th Vietnam Connect Forum that took place in Hanoi recently under the theme: “Foreign-invested and domestic private sectors joining forces for sustainable growth in a new era.”