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Vietnam strengthens national image through cultural identity

Throughout his life, President Ho Chi Minh placed special emphasis on the development of Vietnamese culture and people, highlighting the importance and pioneering role of culture as a guiding light leading the nation to victory.

#National image #President Ho Chi Minh #Vietnam #Vietnamese culture #Soft power #Cultural identity
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A performance at the art programme to welcome the New Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Spreading Vietnamese cultural identity in digital space

In the context of deep international integration, cultural identity serves as both a “shield” against assimilation and a defining marker of a nation’s image. Protecting and promoting uniquely Vietnamese cultural values has therefore become a pressing task, particularly in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Lai Chau ethnic groups preserve cultural identity in integration era

Lai Chau ethnic groups preserve cultural identity in integration era

Lai Chau, a mountainous province in Northwest Vietnam, is home to 20 ethnic groups, each with its own distinctive cultural identity. In the context of global integration, local communities continue to preserve and promote their heritage to support sustainable development of the region.

“Do” ballet: Where Western art meets Vietnamese cultural identity

“Do” ballet: Where Western art meets Vietnamese cultural identity

The contemporary ballet “Do,” staged at Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi, blends Vietnamese cultural elements with modern artistic language, offering a fresh visual experience and bringing classical art closer to the public. The work stands as a testament to efforts to revitalise academic art on a foundation of national culture, creating a distinctive Vietnamese imprint in the global arts scene in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development.

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Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM

Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM

Vietnam always values strengthening and expanding relations with its traditional friends in Europe, including Croatia, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday celebrated abroad

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday celebrated abroad

A wide range of activities have been recently held in Hiroshima (Japan), and Brussels (Belgium), to celebrate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, a great patriot who paved the way for Vietnam’s national liberation, and a major influential figure in world history.

PM highlights science-technology as key to national development

PM highlights science-technology as key to national development

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has emphasised science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the foundation, driving force and leading strategic breakthrough for Vietnam to enter a new development era, saying national development requires a strong shift in the growth model.

Essence of Hue preserved in fresh lotus tea

Essence of Hue preserved in fresh lotus tea

At the Hue Tien Y white lotus pond in Phu Xuan ward of Hue city, artisan Vo Dai Phong tends the lotus flowers used to make lotus tea. In early May, the lotus flowers begin to bloom, marking the start of the tea-scenting season.

Tua Chua tea emerges as a high-value crop in Dien Bien

Tua Chua tea emerges as a high-value crop in Dien Bien

From the north-western province of Dien Bien, Tua Chua tea is steadily gaining ground in the agricultural market. Combining rare tea resources with modern processing, it has become both a cultural symbol and a key source of local income.

Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province promotes border trade with Cambodia

Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province promotes border trade with Cambodia

Vietnam and Cambodia are neighbouring countries that share a longstanding traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation that continues to deepen across various fields. In recent years, economic and trade ties between the two nations have maintained positive growth momentum, playing an important role in promoting regional connectivity, ensuring supply chain stability, and improving the livelihoods of people in border areas.

Digital technology enhances museum experience

Digital technology enhances museum experience

Numerous museums today are combining vivid storytelling with flexible applications of science and technology, in line with the orientation for renewing cultural institutions outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

Vietnam Red Cross Society spreads humanistic values for 80 years

Vietnam Red Cross Society spreads humanistic values for 80 years

Over 80 years, the Vietnam Red Cross Society at all levels have coordinated social strata to assist disadvantaged people and support the even distribution of social welfare. Through their activities, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has fostered a compassionate and civilised society and contributed to strengthening the national unity.

24 exports join Vietnam’s “one-billion-USD” club

24 exports join Vietnam’s “one-billion-USD” club

Vietnam recorded 24 export items with turnover exceeding 1 billion USD in the first four months of 2026, with their combined export value accounting for more than 89% of the country’s total exports. Among them, seven commodities posted export earnings of over 5 billion USD each, making up more than 69% of total export revenue.

Vietnam National University-Hanoi set to become symbol of Vietnamese intellect

Vietnam National University-Hanoi set to become symbol of Vietnamese intellect

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called on Vietnam National University, Hanoi, to step up its efforts, act more decisively, and deliver more pronounced breakthroughs, so as to truly live up to the stature and mission of a national university to meet the country’s demand for rapid and sustainable development in the new era.

Vietnam harnesses soft power through cultural diplomacy

Vietnam harnesses soft power through cultural diplomacy

Given the deep international integration, cultural diplomacy is now positioned as a pillar of national soft power and a direct resource for development. The context has prompted the Politburo to issue Resolution 80, outlining a strategic vision for Vietnam’s cultural development. Accordingly, it emphasises the need for proactive and active international integration in culture to bring Vietnamese cultural values closer to international friends.

Vietnam’s advertising industry eyes breakthroughs in digital era

Vietnam’s advertising industry eyes breakthroughs in digital era

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Forum talks stronger links between foreign, domestic investment

Forum talks stronger links between foreign, domestic investment

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has described the foreign-invested sector as a major bright spot in Vietnam’s economy. He made the remark at the 6th Vietnam Connect Forum that took place in Hanoi recently under the theme: “Foreign-invested and domestic private sectors joining forces for sustainable growth in a new era.”