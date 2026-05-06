Culture - Sports

Spreading Vietnamese cultural identity in digital space

In the context of deep international integration, cultural identity serves as both a “shield” against assimilation and a defining marker of a nation’s image. Protecting and promoting uniquely Vietnamese cultural values has therefore become a pressing task, particularly in an increasingly complex digital environment.

A performance at the art programme to welcome the New Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the art programme to welcome the New Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The rapid advancement of technology is breathing new life into Vietnam’s cultural heritage, enabling values once confined to museums to reach wider audiences through creative works by artists, communities and individuals.

However, alongside these positive developments, the rise of distorted or misleading content online is posing risks to the preservation of national cultural identity.

Maintaining natural cultural identity

In the context of deep international integration, cultural identity serves as both a “shield” against assimilation and a defining marker of a nation’s image. Protecting and promoting uniquely Vietnamese cultural values has therefore become a pressing task, particularly in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Recent years have seen Vietnam’s cultural sector evolve beyond traditional preservation efforts towards a more dynamic ecosystem integrating creativity, digitalisation and technology. This shift has been reinforced by the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on making breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, which identifies technology as a critical driver for cultural development.

The expansion of digital platforms has democratised cultural production, allowing not only artists and intellectuals but also ordinary citizens to participate in the cultural marketplace. As a result, many culturally rich products have gained widespread popularity both domestically and internationally. Music videos such as “Bac Bling” by Hoa Minzy, “Phu Dong Thien Vuong” by Duc Phuc, and “See Tinh” by Hoang Thuy Linh have attracted millions of viewers, showcasing Vietnamese identity through modern creative expression.

Major national events, including celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 80th founding anniversary of the country last year, have also leveraged advanced technologies to highlight traditional cultural values, creating immersive and emotionally engaging experiences that resonate strongly with audiences. In this context, technology is increasingly viewed as a “highway” connecting the present with the past, enabling people to rediscover and appreciate heritage in new ways.

vnanet-potal-ha-noi-chuong-trinh-hoa-nhac-anh-sang-chao-nam-moi-2026-8565604.jpg
Experts assert that cultural values must be clearly defined and effectively communicated through education and media to enhance public awareness. (Photo: VNA)

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. The digital space continues to host content that is sensationalist, culturally inappropriate or even distorts historical facts. Such content, often driven by the pursuit of online popularity and a lack of cultural and legal awareness, can negatively affect public perception and social values. In some serious cases, authorities have had to intervene to remove harmful content and handle violations.

Improving cultural “immunity” among community

Addressing these issues requires enhancing both digital literacy and cultural awareness among the public. Experts emphasise that building “cultural resilience” must begin with education, particularly for younger generations. Instilling national pride, cultural knowledge and responsible online behaviour into every citizen will help shape how individuals engage with and contribute to the digital environment.

Dr Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nhung from the Viet Bac College of Culture and Arts said education in the digital era should go beyond professional training to include cultural autonomy, information literacy and a strong sense of responsibility towards preserving national identity. She advocates integrating digital humanities, media ethics and cultural studies into curricula from general to higher education to equip students with both technological competence and humanistic depth.

In addition, stronger involvement from the humanities and social sciences community is essential to guide the development of cultural identity in the digital space, she said.

Cultural values must be clearly defined and effectively communicated through education and media to enhance public awareness. At the same time, regulatory frameworks and codes of conduct need to be strengthened to prevent the spread of harmful content while encouraging creative contributions that promote Vietnamese cultural identity, according to experts./.

VNA
#Vietnam’s cultural sector #Resolution 80 #cultural industries #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #Vietnam's culture
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Digital transformation

Related News

More than 1,000 amateur performers take part in Ha Long Carnaval 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Carnaval 2026 affirms cultural industry development mindset

More than a vibrant festival, Ha Long Carnaval 2026 served as a vivid demonstration of efforts to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, reaffirming Quang Ninh’s evolving mindset of turning heritage into a powerful internal resource to drive breakthroughs in cultural industries in a new era.

See more

Hanoi’s New Opera House takes center stage for the global travel elite, drawing comparisons to the world’s most legendary architectural icons. (Photo: travelandleisureasia)

Asia’s leading luxury travel magazine hails Hanoi's new opera house: "Move aside, Sydney"

The magazine opened its feature with a bold declaration: "Move aside, Sydney. There’s a new iconic opera house on the water." The fact that Hanoi’s architectural masterpiece is being showcased by a platform that shapes the trends of the global travel elite is a clear testament to the project's worldwide appeal. International experts have already begun to place the Hanoi Opera House on the same scale as the most legendary icons on the planet.

The display space of the archival photo exhibition “Echoes of a New Era” at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition traces Vietnam’s post-reunification journey

Showcasing more than 70 documentary images, the exhibition highlights Vietnam’s journey from the 1975 Spring Victory through the early years of recovery and reconstruction, with a spotlight on the nationwide general election on April 25, 1976.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and members of Vietnam’s national U17 men’s football team pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

PM hails U17 football team’s ASEAN triumph, sets sights higher

Presenting a certificate of merit to the team, the PM praised their championship run as a compelling and remarkable journey marked by resilience, determination, and a strong competitive spirit. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, recording four wins and one draw while scoring 19 goals.

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse take a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi during a visit to Vietnam in April 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cuisine gains global spotlight through leaders’ street food moments

In recent years, Vietnamese dishes have gained wider global recognition through travellers and international rankings. A social media group named “Vietnam Banh Mi Appreciation Society,” with nearly 200,000 foreign members, is dedicated to reviewing banh mi from street stalls to established shops, reflecting growing international enthusiasm for the dish.

Offering of cylindrical glutinous rice cakes to Hung Kings at Thuong Temple in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Culture Day: Rendezvous of identity, internal strength

Culture has long been described as the spiritual foundation of society, an internal strength, and a driver of development; yet for that idea to truly take root in everyday life, it must be translated into concrete, visible, and tangible policies.

Visitors explore blooming plum orchards in Hom hamlet, Chieng Coi ward, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)

Northwest cultural showcase to open in Son La in May

Conceived as an integrated cultural space, the Huong sac vung cao (Highland Hues) exhibition will bring together archival and artistic images alongside artefacts to depict the cultural and social life of ethnic communities, underscore the Party and State’s focus on upland areas, and reflect local development progress.

Van Thuy Tu temple in Phan Thiet ward, a well-known destination offering insight into the unique whale worship (Photo: VNA)

Historic coastal communal houses keep folk fishing traditions alive

Stretching along the coastal belt of Lam Dong province, centuries-old communal houses and temples worshipping the “Ong” (Whale God) stand as quiet custodians of history, embodying the distinctive cultural and spiritual life of Vietnamese coastal communities, while increasingly emerging as compelling cultural tourism attractions.

A special art programme is held in Dien Bien province in 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the national reunification, the 71st anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and the 135th anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Boosting traditional arts talents key to preserving cultural heritage

Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on developing Vietnamese culture places a stronger emphasis on nurturing talent in traditional arts. It is expected to breathe fresh life into Vietnam’s cultural heritage, as these art forms face mounting challenges in the modern entertainment landscape.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Kevin Kenner (Photo: VCMA)

World-renowned pianist Kevin Kenner to perform in Vietnam

Organised by the Vietnam Classical Music Association (VCMA) with support from Impressivo Production & Enterprise, the concerts are scheduled for May 22 at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi and May 24 at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, the Vietnam Classical Music Association announced on April 26.

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the municipal People’s Committee and related agencies at East Sea Park, the two-day event featured 5km, 10km and 21km races, with runners competing along scenic routes in the city. The main race day was April 26, following activities launched a day earlier.