Ambassador sees new momentum for Vietnam-Sri Lanka ties ahead of top Vietnamese leader’s visit

Hanoi (VNA) – Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Poshitha Perera has expressed confidence that the upcoming state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam will mark a defining milestone in bilateral relations, not only consolidating the strong political trust that already exists between the two nations but also elevating their multifaceted partnership to a higher and more strategic level.



The top leader of Vietnam will pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Perera said the trip is of profound importance, both in substance and symbolism. It comes at a time when Sri Lanka and Vietnam – two long-standing friends with over five and a half decades of diplomatic relations – are seeking to elevate their traditional goodwill into a more dynamic and forward-looking partnership.



In 2025, the two countries proudly commemorated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, marked by the successful state visit to Vietnam by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. That visit reinvigorated bilateral engagement and reaffirmed the shared commitment of their leadership to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.



From a political perspective, the visit will provide an important opportunity for high-level dialogue, enabling both sides to align their visions on regional and global issues, while reinforcing mutual confidence and understanding.



From an economic standpoint, it is anticipated that the visit will generate fresh momentum for trade, investment, and private-sector collaboration. With a strong business delegation accompanying General Secretary and President Lam, this engagement clearly signals Vietnam’s commitment to expanding economic ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation with Sri Lanka, the diplomat noted.



Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1970 and was among the first countries to extend friendship to Vietnam during a difficult period in its history. According to the ambassador, over the past 55 years, the relationship has grown into one founded on trust, mutual respect and consistent cooperation.



He said the two nations share similar historical experiences of overcoming colonial challenges and conflict, which has created a natural sense of understanding. They have also supported each other at international forums whenever needed, further strengthening political trust.



In recent years, bilateral relations have gained fresh momentum through regular high-level exchanges and agreements spanning trade, investment, agriculture, education, science and technology, and cultural cooperation.



People-to-people exchanges remain one of the strongest pillars of bilateral ties. In Sri Lanka, there is deep admiration for President Ho Chi Minh, while cultural and religious exchanges continue to bring the two societies closer together. The presence of a Vietnamese pagoda in Sri Lanka, along with active engagement between religious communities, reflects this unique bond, Perera noted.



The ambassador highlighted Buddhism as a deep and enduring bond between the two peoples. He noted that spiritual ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka had flourished even before formal diplomatic relations were established.



Among recent initiatives, he cited Sri Lanka’s 2023 gift of a sapling from the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi to Bai Dinh Pagoda as a living symbol of the shared Buddhist heritage.



He also highlighted the establishment of a Vietnamese temple at Kandy as a vibrant centre for cultural and spiritual exchange. Local children's engagement in learning Vietnamese language and culture, he said, reflects people-to-people connectivity at its most genuine level.



The ambassador said Sri Lanka is also promoting what it calls “Temple-to-Temple Diplomacy”, bringing together monks, scholars and communities from both countries. This initiative strengthens not only religious ties but also mutual understanding, especially among younger generations. Several Vietnamese monks and nuns regularly travel to Sri Lanka for Buddhist education while both sides have signed memoranda of understanding to strengthen cooperation in Buddhist education.



On the economic front, he said trade relations are on an upward trajectory but still hold considerable untapped potential for expansion. More than 30 Sri Lankan companies have invested in Vietnam, with Sri Lankan professionals contributing at managerial levels.



Looking ahead, Sri Lanka is particularly optimistic about the impact of direct air connectivity between the two countries. This will further enhance trade, tourism, and investment, and bring their business communities and peoples even closer.



Overall, he added, Sri Lanka – Vietnam relations are not only historically strong but also forward-looking, with great potential to reach even higher levels in the years to come.



To achieve a breakthrough in bilateral trade, he suggested that businesses from both sides move beyond traditional trading patterns and focus on deeper structural collaboration.



Priority areas include integration into regional and global value chains, joint ventures in textiles, rubber-based industries, electronics assembly and light manufacturing, as well as cooperation in agriculture, agri-processing, logistics and maritime connectivity, and the digital economy and innovation ecosystem.



He also underlined the importance of tourism and air connectivity as a catalyst, saying for the early operationalisation of direct flights, combined with visa facilitation measures, can significantly boost business mobility and people-to-people exchanges.



Looking ahead, Perera said Sri Lanka also hopes to expand cooperation with Vietnam in archaeology, cultural heritage conservation, spiritual tourism and academic exchanges.



“Ultimately, our goal is to transform this deep spiritual connection into a dynamic platform for engagement — one that not only strengthens cultural ties, but also enables younger generations of both countries to better understand, appreciate and connect with each other,” the ambassador remarked./.

VNA