Politics

Top leader's state visit set to propel Vietnam–Sri Lanka ties into new phase: Deputy FM

The upcoming visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam not only reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening relations with Sri Lanka but also signals both countries’ determination to elevate their traditional friendship into a partnership focused on development and shared prosperity.

Party General Secretary To Lam receives Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka during his state visit to Vietnam and attendance at the United Nations Day of Vesak, on May 4, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam receives Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka during his state visit to Vietnam and attendance at the United Nations Day of Vesak, on May 4, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to serve as a pivotal political milestone, providing fresh impetus and opening a new chapter in bilateral relations marked by enhanced political trust and more substantive, wide-ranging cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong has said.

In an interview to the press ahead of the May 7–8 trip, the deputy minister highlighted its strong diplomatic significance, reflecting Vietnam’s high regard for Sri Lanka and the broader South Asian region. The visit will be the highest-level engagement by a Vietnamese leader with Sri Lanka since diplomatic ties were established in 1970.

Sri Lanka remains a longstanding traditional partner of Vietnam, with a history of mutual support during their respective struggles for national independence and reunification. The visit is therefore expected to reinforce this traditional friendship and further deepen the close ties between the two countries’ leaders and people.

As Sri Lanka continues its recovery and development efforts following recent challenges, the visit also underscores Vietnam’s solidarity with and commitment to accompanying its partner during this period.

Beyond its symbolic importance, the trip is poised to inject new momentum into bilateral cooperation and help define a forward-looking framework. With its strategic location along major Indian Ocean shipping routes and a market of nearly 30 million people, Sri Lanka presents significant opportunities. Closer ties are expected to boost Vietnam’s exports and investment, tap into regional potential, and strengthen supply chains in areas of mutual strength. Cooperation in maritime affairs, maritime security, port connectivity, culture, tourism, Buddhism, and people-to-people exchanges is also set to be further advanced.

The two countries have already established key cooperation mechanisms, including a ministerial-level Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation, deputy minister-level political consultations, and a joint trade committee. During the 2025 state visit to Vietnam by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, both sides issued a joint statement and signed several important agreements in agriculture and education.

While bilateral trade currently exceeds 200 million USD, there remains considerable room for growth. As Sri Lanka regains stability and returns to a development trajectory, it is expected to become an increasingly promising destination for Vietnamese businesses. The visit is likely to set more ambitious targets for trade and investment, paving the way for major Vietnamese projects in the country.

Cooperation in culture and tourism, particularly spiritual tourism, continues to expand, with plans under consideration to launch direct air links to further enhance connectivity and facilitate travel and trade.

The visit not only reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening relations with Sri Lanka but also signals both countries’ determination to elevate their traditional friendship into a partnership focused on development and shared prosperity.

Together with the leader’s visit to India, the Sri Lanka trip highlights Vietnam’s increasing engagement with South Asia and its commitment to deepening regional cooperation for peace, stability, and sustainable development./.

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