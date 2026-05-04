Vietnam, Sri Lanka share experience in hydrometeorology

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Sri Lanka have stepped up exchanges in hydrometeorology, focusing on experience sharing and cooperation to enhance forecasting capacity and climate resilience.

The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment hosted a delegation from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, and Department of Meteorology, and representatives of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) in Hanoi on May 4.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the Vietnamese administration Dang Thanh Mai highlighted that both countries are highly vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather, making the modernisation of hydrometeorological services a pressing priority to safeguard lives and support sustainable development.

The two sides exchanged experience in upgrading IT infrastructure, applying high-performance computing in weather forecasting, and implementing projects to strengthen early warning and disaster preparedness systems. The Sri Lankan delegation was also briefed on Vietnam’s ongoing programmes to modernise its hydrometeorological sector.

As part of the visit, delegates toured the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and the Hydrometeorological Information and Data Centre to gain insights into operational practices, management and the application of advanced technologies in forecasting.

Both sides expressed confidence that continued dialogue and knowledge-sharing will deepen cooperation in hydrometeorology, helping enhance disaster response capacity and climate change adaptation in the years ahead./.

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