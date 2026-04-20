Rare sea turtle released back into the wild in Ca Mau province

Ca Mau (VNA) – The Tam Giang Tay Border Guard Station, under the Ca Mau Border Guard Command, in coordination with the Ngoc Hien Forest Protection Unit, released a 60kg green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) back into the wild on April 20.

At around 11 pm on April 19, Nguyen Van Nghia, a resident of Bao Vi hamlet, Tan An commune, discovered the turtle entangled at the bottom while checking fishing nets. Nghia and other local fishermen promptly rescued the animal.

After bringing the turtle ashore for temporary care, Nghia informed the border guard force, who coordinated with relevant authorities to release it back into its natural habitat.

Previously, on April 18, the station, together with the Ngoc Hien Forest Protection Unit and local fishermen, safely released two sea turtles that were caught by the fishermen, including a hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and a green sea turtle./.

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